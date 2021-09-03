Packers: For Hill, draft-day snub fuels No. 3 running back SUN

“I think the biggest thing for him is his professional attitude or effort or the way he’s approaching the classroom and the practice field. He’s done a great job of being humble, being focused. Our running backs have a lot on their plate. We do a lot of different things, we line ‘em up in a bunch of different places. And that’s something we didn’t necessarily challenge him with at Mississippi State. He’s done a really nice job of trying to be a pro.”

Added general manager Brian Gutekunst: “We’re excited about his growth and where he can go. The draft, as you guys know, is a funny thing at times. There’s a lot of things out there. Him opting out and only playing a few games in 2020 I think was a factor. We’re excited that we got him and we didn’t expect him to last that long. Once we were able to take him, we were excited. He’s certainly done a nice job so far. … I think he’s got a bright future.”

What role Hill will fill on offense remains to be seen. Jones, coming off his first Pro Bowl selection and back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, is one of the league’s top backs, but LaFleur has historically tried to manage Jones’ workload, using Jamaal Williams to spell him frequently over the past four seasons.