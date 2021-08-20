Packers: For Benkert, starting preseason game will show how far he’s come

“I spent a lot of time with him. I spent probably more time with him in three years than anybody, including my wife,” Benkert recounted after the second of the Packers’ two practices with the Jets ended Thursday. “We were sun-up to sun-down.

“He was always keeping me after, doing extra stuff. And he really invested into the third guy that wasn’t even seeing the field. Like, I wasn’t even close to seeing the field with Matt Ryan and Matt Schaub. And he made sure that I was just as important to develop as it was to get No. 2 ready for game day. I attribute a lot of my success to him.”

On Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field, Benkert is expected to start against the Jets. Reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers is not playing in the preseason, and backup Jordan Love, the team’s 2020 first-round pick, is “probably unlikely” to play according to LaFleur because of a right/throwing shoulder injury he suffered in last week’s preseason opener against Houston.

In a more righteous world, Knapp would be on the opposite sideline watching Benkert and secretly cheering for one of his favorite pupils to capitalize on the unexpected opportunity in a preseason that was supposed to be wholly devoted to Love’s development.