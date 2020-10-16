Packers: For Adams and Clark, frustrating wait pays off with full health SUN

“It’s been tough not being out there with my teammates, but I just got a chance to watch the guys, help coach them up when they’re on the field and learn some more stuff. I’ve been feeling great this week. I feel like I was ready to play the Atlanta game, but it wasn’t in my control. I’m just happy I got a chance to practice all week It’s a relief I finally get to go out and play.”

The same goes for Adams, who infamously Tweeted his frustration the morning of the Packers’ victory over the Falcons, saying in part, “I've done everything I need to do and proved I’m ready but I guess I don't know my body as well as others.”

Adams wasn’t slated to do a Zoom video call with reporters on Friday, but speaking on Wednesday with what he considered a clean bill of health, Adams didn’t back down from what he said in his post while acknowledging that the extra time off was helpful to his hamstring.

“The hamstring feels good. It feels even better than it was at that point, when the Tweet was put out,” Adams confessed, reiterating that he decided on his own to delete the Tweet after about 45 minutes because he didn’t want it to be a distraction to his teammates that night. “It’s not too much to read into it to say I was frustrated.