Packers folo: Ground defenses going on high alert
Packers

Packers folo: Ground defenses going on high alert

Packers Giants Football

Green Bay tight end Marcedes Lewis, right, catches a touchdown during the Packers' 31-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at East Rutherford, N.J.

 ADAM HUNGER, Associated Press

Derrius Guice tearing the ACL in his left knee in August 2018 pushed the Washington Redskins to sign Adrian Peterson.

A career renaissance followed for Peterson, and Guice injured his right knee in Week 1 this season. Guice had been waiting for a game like the Redskins’ win at Carolina and told Peterson, “They finally got to see the two-headed monster.”

Washington’s two-headed monster rushed for 228 yards and three touchdowns against the Panthers, and could be set up to duplicate that effort Sunday at Green Bay.

The Packers rank 25th in the NFL in rushing defense, the early forecast calls for rain — if not snow — and it’s always running season with interim coach Bill Callahan.

The Redskins open as 14-point underdogs against the probably playoff-bound 9-3 Packers after erasing a 14-0 deficit to flip the spread and beat the Panthers 29-21.

What’s working

Surprisingly, the pass rush even without veteran linebacker Ryan Kerrigan. Without Kerrigan for the first time in his pro career because of a concussion and missing Ryan Anderson after he was ejected, Washington sacked Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen seven times.

“Jonathan Allen, (Montez) Sweat, (Tim) Settle, all those guys kept consistent pressure,” Callahan said. “A lot of times it’s not the guy that gets the sack, but it’s the complementary player that creates the push or the disruption that creates the force on the queue that sets up the sack. We had a lot of complementary play across the board.”

What needs help

Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins remains a work in progress. Haskins was 13 of 25 for 147 yards against Carolina and was sacked five times.

“I think I was playing faster than what I needed to, so I was playing myself out of certain positions with certain reads and stuff like that,” Haskins said. “I’m just slowing it down as far as the speed of my drop and every time I feel pressure, I don’t have to feel scared every time I see someone flash across my face.”

Stock up

Keeping Peterson for the second season of his two-year contract looked unlikely as recently as two weeks ago. The Redskins didn’t trade him at the deadline, though, and at 34, Peterson still looks like he has plenty left in the tank.

“It seems like we found the right recipe,” Peterson said. “Me and Guice just talked throughout the game like, ‘Hey, when you’re in there you do your thing.’ We have a signal if we need each other to come in, and if not we will just let that guy spin, especially if he has a roll going.”

Stock down

The notion that Callahan is just an interim coach and definitely won’t be back next season has taken a hit with back-to-back wins. Callahan’s no-nonsense style might’ve ruffled a few feathers among veterans, but it’s working, and at the very least he could be back as an offensive assistant.

Injured

Receiver Trey Quinn could be out with a concussion after taking a helmet-to-helmet hit while fielding a punt. Right tackle Morgan Moses left the Carolina game with a back injury, and edge rusher Sweat missed some time with quadriceps tightness.

Key stat

Linebacker Nate Orchard made four tackles, including one of Christian McCaffery on the clinching goal-line stand, after being signed Wednesday. Charles Odom, signed Saturday, also had four tackles.

Next steps

Lather, rinse, repeat. Always repeat. The Redskins have their first winning streak of the season, so they’re going to just keep up this recipe and see what happens.

NFL notes

The Packers released cornerback Tremon Smith on Monday. Smith played in six games for the Packers this season, seeing time as the team’s primary kick and punt returner.

He was mostly ineffective, averaging zero yards on four punt return and 23.3 yards on 13 kickoff returns.

  • Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first TD reception of his career, and the Houston Texans frustrated quarterback Tom Brady in a 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots.

Texans coach and former Patriots assistant Bill O’Brien got his first win in six tries against New England coach Bill Belichick. It was Houston’s second win over the Patriots and first since Jan. 3, 2010.

Watson had 234 yards passing and threw touchdown passes of 14, 13, and 35 yards as Houston (8-4) built a 21-3 lead against New England’s vaunted defense.

“This is pretty big just because it’s Brady,” Watson said. “I was 0-2 against him and who knows when he’s going to hang it up. That’s my role model, a guy that’s been doing it forever, over 20 years ... so it’s pretty awesome to finally get one.”

Brady completed two of his three TD passes in the final 4 minutes to pull within six. A Patriots (10-2) player got a hand on Jake Bailey’s onside kick attempt with 50 seconds remaining, but the ball bounced out of bounds.

“There’s really not a whole lot to say here,” Belichick said. “The Texans did a good job tonight, across the board, in every area. They were just better than we were.”

James White had a 12-yard reception for New England’s first touchdown late in the third quarter, but Watson grabbed the first reception of his career on a flip from DeAndre Hopkins on a trick play with about 10 minutes left to make it 28-9. Watson took the snap and handed off to Duke Johnson, and he gave the ball to Hopkins on a reverse to the right. Hopkins tossed to Watson on an option near the sideline, and Watson dived into the end zone for a 6-yard score.

Grading the Packers

Wisconsin State Journal columnist Tom Oates grades the Green Bay Packers' performance in their 31-13 win over the New York Giants on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Offense: B-plus

New York held Aaron Jones to 18 yards on 11 carries but left things open everywhere else. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard have established a connection, especially on deep balls. Davante Adams is back to being a touchdown machine. The pass protectors pitched a shutout. He may be injury prone, but Bryan Bulaga is a warrior.

Defense: B-minus

The Giants controlled the ball, but scored only one touchdown. Kevin King, Darnell Savage and Tramon Williams had interceptions.

Special teams: B

Mason Crosby is quietly having a great season. His 47-yard field goal in the snow was no gimme. JK Scott, who had been in a slump, had a fine day punting.

Coaching: B

After being passive against the 49ers, Matt LaFleur wanted to be aggressive and attack the Giants downfield. Lazard's 43-yard catch on Green Bay's second play showed he was serious. Mike Pettine loaded up the box to stop Saquon Barkley and bet that young quarterback Jones couldn't beat the Packers. Good bet.

Overall: B

Good teams don't play poorly two games in a row and the Packers were markedly better against the Giants than they were in the loss to the 49ers.

