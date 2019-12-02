Packers folo: Ground defenses going on high alert

What needs help

Rookie QB Dwayne Haskins remains a work in progress. Haskins was 13 of 25 for 147 yards against Carolina and was sacked five times.

“I think I was playing faster than what I needed to, so I was playing myself out of certain positions with certain reads and stuff like that,” Haskins said. “I’m just slowing it down as far as the speed of my drop and every time I feel pressure, I don’t have to feel scared every time I see someone flash across my face.”

Stock up

Keeping Peterson for the second season of his two-year contract looked unlikely as recently as two weeks ago. The Redskins didn’t trade him at the deadline, though, and at 34, Peterson still looks like he has plenty left in the tank.

“It seems like we found the right recipe,” Peterson said. “Me and Guice just talked throughout the game like, ‘Hey, when you’re in there you do your thing.’ We have a signal if we need each other to come in, and if not we will just let that guy spin, especially if he has a roll going.”

Stock down

