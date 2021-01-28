Packers: Fire special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will have a new special-teams coordinator in 2021. And they might have a new defensive coordinator, too.

Head coach Matt LaFleur fired special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga after two less-than-stellar seasons, an NFL source confirmed Wednesday evening. The NFL Network was first to report that Mennenga and the Packers had parted ways.

But that may not be the end of the team’s coordinator changes.

Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, whose unit improved significantly during the season until giving up a pivotal touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half of the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, is not under contract for next season, having not signed an extension following last season. ESPN.com reported that Pettine opted to play out the 2020 season without extending his deal, which is rare in NFL coaching circles.

Now, LaFleur and Pettine, who was originally hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, will have to decide whether to continue working together or if it’s time for them to go their separate ways as well. Pettine, Mennenga and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett all had their annual sit-downs with LaFleur on Wednesday, but a source said Pettine’s status remained unclear as of Wednesday night.