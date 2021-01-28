Packers: Fire special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers will have a new special-teams coordinator in 2021. And they might have a new defensive coordinator, too.
Head coach Matt LaFleur fired special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga after two less-than-stellar seasons, an NFL source confirmed Wednesday evening. The NFL Network was first to report that Mennenga and the Packers had parted ways.
But that may not be the end of the team’s coordinator changes.
Defensive coordinator Mike Pettine, whose unit improved significantly during the season until giving up a pivotal touchdown in the closing seconds of the first half of the team’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, is not under contract for next season, having not signed an extension following last season. ESPN.com reported that Pettine opted to play out the 2020 season without extending his deal, which is rare in NFL coaching circles.
Now, LaFleur and Pettine, who was originally hired by former head coach Mike McCarthy in 2018, will have to decide whether to continue working together or if it’s time for them to go their separate ways as well. Pettine, Mennenga and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett all had their annual sit-downs with LaFleur on Wednesday, but a source said Pettine’s status remained unclear as of Wednesday night.
The Packers defense finished ninth in the NFL in total defense — the first time they’d finished in the top 10 since 2010, the last time they made the Super Bowl — and tied for 13th in scoring defense. But LaFleur publicly criticized Pettine’s decision to play man-to-man coverage on the final play of the first half against the Buccaneers, resulting in cornerback Kevin King being beaten for a 39-yard touchdown pass from Tom Brady to Scotty Miller with 1 second left in the half. That score put the Packers in a 21-10 halftime hole.
“Definitely not the right call for the situation, and you can’t do stuff like that against a good football team and expect to win,” LaFleur said immediately after the game. “You just can’t do that stuff. I blame us as coaches for putting our guys in that situation. That’s inexcusable. That should not have happened. So, we’ve got to take a look at it, do some self reflection and try to figure out ways on how that can’t happen again.”
LaFleur has not yet held his end-of-the-year press briefing with reporters but is expected to do so before the week is out. Last year, he created a minor stir for several hours when he appeared to be undecided about Pettine’s future when he met with reporters. Pettine’s defense had hemorrhaged 285 rushing yards to the San Francisco 49ers in a blowout loss in last year’s NFC Championship Game, and it led some to think that LaFleur was mulling a change before LaFleur clarified Pettine’s status a few hours after his press conference.
Asked in advance of last Sunday’s loss about how Pettine, who spent the 2014 and ’15 seasons as the Cleveland Browns head coach, had helped him, LaFleur replied, “Mike, from the first day that we started working together, he’s been just a great sounding board because he’s been through a lot of these situations in terms of practice schedules and certainly many other things. I think he’s been awesome for me; a great resource for us as we’ve built this thing over the last two years.”
Pettine said last week that he was pleased with how the defense had come together during the second half of the season but emphasized as he often did that the unit was only as good as its last game. He credited the collaborative approach his coaches and players took for that improvement.
“It really did click in for us later in the year, where they had a really good sense of what we’re doing, their role, understanding the why in their role, and guys really taking ownership and knowing the graduate-level details of what we’re doing,” Pettine said. “That makes it easy for us to adjust in-game, because you can talk about, ‘Listen, this here, or this here that we’ve done before,’ and go ahead and make changes on the fly.
“A lot of times, we’ll get feedback from players as well, because we encourage it. ‘Listen, it’s not my defense, it’s not the staff’s defense, it’s all of ours.’ We have a shared ownership. It’s taken some time, but I think that’s one of the reasons we’ve played better this last stretch of the year, having a good understanding of that.”
Mennenga’s special-teams units, meanwhile, never really came together. Using Pro Football Hall of Fame writer Rick Gosselin’s annual special-teams measurements, the Packers finished 29th in the 32-team NFL in 2020 and were 26th in 2019, with a myriad of issues cropping up from week to week.
The Packers haven’t ranked in Gosselin’s top 10 since 2007, in McCarthy’s second season as head coach.
Maurice Drayton, who first joined the Packers’ staff in 2018 under McCarthy and was retained by LaFleur to serve as assistant special teams coach under Mennenga, is the top internal candidate. Brayden Coombs, who was fired by the Detroit Lions and interim head coach Darrell Bevell in December, was someone LaFleur reportedly showed interest in back in 2019 when he hired Mennenga.
Among the mishaps on special teams in 2020 were:
- Hunter Bradley’s errant snap on an extra point in the Packers’ Jan. 16 NFC Divisional playoff win over the Los Angeles Rams, which holder JK Scott was able to field before panicking and flipping the ball to kicker Mason Crosby, who suffered a shoulder injury when he was tackled with the ball;
- Tavon Austin’s fumble on a punt return at Chicago on Jan. 3 and Darrius Shepherd’s fumble on a kickoff return at Indianapolis on Nov. 22;
- Crosby’s 35-yrad field goal being blocked by the Tennessee Titans on Dec. 27, although the play was wiped out by a questionable offsides call on the Titans;
- Having two punts returned for touchdowns by opponents — Jalen Reagor’s 73-yard return for a TD in the Packers’ Dec. 6 win over the Philadelphia Eagles, and Keelan Cole’s 91-yard return for a TD in the Packers’ Nov. 15 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars;
- Scott having a punt blocked in a Nov. 5 win at San Francisco and narrowly avoiding having another blocked by the Carolina Panthers on Dec. 19 because of another blown blocking assignment;
- Scott’s inconsistent performance throughout the season, ending the year 18th in gross punting average (45.5 yards) and 28th in net punting (37.0 yards).
The Packers finished the regular season 30th in the NFL in punt return average, 31st in kickoff return average, dead last in the NFL in punt return average allowed and 23rd in kickoff return average allowed.
“It’s been different problems (each time),” Mennenga said last week. “We definitely correct it in the film and try to cover those situations. We’ve got some young players playing for us. It’s not an excuse, but I feel like we have corrected (those mistakes), and we always preach to the guys that you can’t make the same mistake twice in this league. Once something’s been exposed, it’s going to keep getting attacked for several weeks.
“There’s been different issues but it hasn’t been the same issue, so I feel like we’re trying to get those things corrected as best as we can.”