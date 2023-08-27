GREEN BAY — Matt LaFleur almost forgot it was a preseason game.

With the back-and-forth lead changes on the scoreboard, the energy of the Lambeau Field crowd of 72,105 (even when it was doing “The Wave” while his team was on offense) and the quality play from players fighting for their NFL lives left LaFleur, the Green Bay Packers coach, riding high following his team’s 19-15 victory over the visiting Seattle Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

“That was one of the more entertaining preseasons I feel like I’ve ever been a part of,” LaFleur said after No. 3 quarterback Alex McGough engineered a fourth-quarter go-ahead touchdown drive, down-the-depth-chart running back Nate McCrary scored the game-winning points and rookie safety Benny Sapp III sealed the victory with a goal-line interception with 13 seconds to play.

“It was great. I was really excited for our team at the end of it. Whether it’s preseason or not, you always want to come away with a win.”

Preseason games are more fact-finding missions than win-at-all-costs affairs, so while the victory was certainly one the players enjoyed, the information to be gleaned from the game was even more important.

With that in mind, here are our five takeaways from the Packers’ victory Saturday.

1. The Packers made it through preseason largely unscathed in the injury department.

Although having to scratch wide receiver Romeo Doubs from the starting lineup Saturday because of a hamstring injury wasn’t exactly ideal, LaFleur didn’t sound overly concerned about the absence of the player who could be Love’s primary target this season — and the team’s most experienced returning wideout, with Doubs having played 48.4% of the offensive snaps as a rookie last year.

“There’s always concern, right? When you plan for somebody to go out and play (and they don’t),” said LaFleur, who played all of his healthy would-be regular-season starters except cornerback Jaire Alexander, left tackle David Bakhtiari, edge rusher Rashan Gary and running back Aaron Jones. “I think it’s more precautionary. We’ll let you know here in about a week and a half when we get our first injury report.”

Aside from tight end/special-teams stalwart Tyler Davis, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the preseason opener at Cincinnati on Aug. 11, the Packers managed to play almost all their starters in the three exhibition games and have them come through it safely.

Inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 but wasn’t the same field-tilter last season, did not play because of an ankle injury that happened in practice two weeks ago. General manager Brian Gutekunst had said he expects Campbell back for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Solider Field.

“We’ll see,” Campbell replied Saturday when asked about that timeline. “I’ve got two weeks left, so we’ll see.”

No. 2 quarterback Sean Clifford left the game after his right (throwing) elbow and forearm got caught “in the clutter of everything” at the end of a quarterback sneak but said he was OK afterward. LaFleur said Clifford could have gone back into the game but he wanted McGough to play.

2. Malik Heath should make this team’s 53-man roster.

Even with the team having drafted three wide receivers for the second straight year — the 2023 class is second-rounder Jayden Reed, fifth-rounder Dontayvion Wicks and seventh-rounder Grant DuBose — it’s Heath, an undrafted rookie free agent from the University of Mississippi, who has earned the No. 4 wide receiver job behind Doubs, Christian Watson and Reed.

With Doubs being scratched from the lineup, it was Heath who got the start and played with Jordan Love and the No. 1 offense. He finished with 35 yards on a team-high four receptions, and LaFleur even gave him a pass on his first-snap false start penalty.

“I think he might’ve been a little nervous, hence the false start,” LaFleur said. “It wasn’t perfect, but it never is. I think Malik has shown a lot of good things — not only catching the football. The way he blocks has been big time for us. He’s a physical player, and I’m excited for him. I think he’s going to continue to get better and better and better.”

Heath, whose college career was derailed by off-the-field incidents at Mississippi State before he transferred to Ole Miss, said afterward that he’s not assuming anything.

“I think I put some great film out there, blocking, pass-catching, tough catches. I think I did good. I think I did my job,” Heath said. “I’m just waiting.”

3. Rookie kicker Anders Carlson is in a good place.

While Carlson’s inexperience means he could be seconds from disaster at any time, he has been nearly automatic when kicking inside Lambeau Field. His one failure on Saturday wasn’t his fault, as leaky protection allowed his 33-yard extra point to be blocked.

That blemish came in between a 43-yard field goal Carlson drilled to start the game and a 57-yarder he booted just before halftime.

Carlson struggled in practice at times but the team is clearly ready to ride the rookie rollercoaster with him.

“That was really encouraging to see, a 57-yarder right there. It looked so casual when he kicked it. He’s got a big-time leg,” LaFleur said. “I think he’s shown improvement. Like any young player, there’s going to be some ups and downs, but I think we’ve got total confidence he’s got the ability to be able to play in this league for a really long time.”

4. Whatever the starting combination ends up being, the Packers can feel good about their offensive line depth.

With Bakhtiari sitting out, the starting unit in front of quarterback Jordan Love for the second straight game was Rasheed Walker at left tackle, Elgton Jenkins at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jon Runyan at right guard and Zach Tom at right tackle.

Walker, a seventh-round pick a year ago, came on late in camp and now is clearly ahead of Yosh Nijman, despite Nijman’s 13 starts last year and 21 career starts over the past two years.

After Love departed, Walker stayed at left tackle, Royce Newman took over at left guard, Sean Rhyan was at right guard and Nijman was at right tackle. Runyan and Tom each played one series at center.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence in that group,” LaFleur said of the line. “I think we’ve got a chance to be pretty good up front, but ultimately, we’re going to have to do it together. It’ll be nice to get David out there as well. Obviously, he’s one of the best in the business. Anytime you’re missing a player of that caliber, you don’t get a true indication of where you’re at.”