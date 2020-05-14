Packers finalize preseason schedule

The Green Bay Packers open the preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals in a noon kickoff Saturday, Aug. 15. It will be the first time since 2015 that the Packers will play a preseason contest during the afternoon and marks the first afternoon preseason game at Lambeau Field since 2006.
The Packers will stay at home to take on the Cleveland Browns at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. It will mark the 26th time the two teams have met in the preseason.
The Packers will go on the road for their final two preseason games. They face the New York Giants Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. CT. The two teams have met 30 previous times during the preseason, the most for Green Bay against one team, but for the first time in the preseason since 1997 in Madison
Green Bay closes out the preseason at Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.
Auto racing
NASCAR released updates to its 2020 schedule on Thursday afternoon, adding Cup Series races at five more tracks through late-June. All additional events will run without fans in attendance.
Those events include newly scheduled races at Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead-Miami and Talladega following the Wednesday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27.
“As we prepare for our return to racing at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, the industry has been diligent in building the return-to-racing schedule,” NASCAR executive vice president Steve O’Donnell said in a statement. “We are eager to expand our schedule while continuing to work closely with the local governments in each of the areas we will visit.”
The updated Cup Series events will replace previously scheduled races at Kansas Speedway (originally scheduled for May 30-31) and Michigan International Speedway (originally scheduled for June 5-7). Events at those tracks have been postponed.
Updates to the Xfinity and Truck Series schedules were also announced on Thursday. The Xfinity Series race at Mid-Ohio (originally scheduled for May 30) and the Trucks race at Texas Motor Speedway (originally scheduled for June 5) have also been postponed. NASCAR also announced it will cancel its national series races and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event at Iowa Speedway for the 2020 season.
Mixed martial arts
Size was enough for Kenosha native Ben Rothwell on Wednesday night.
In a heavyweight match during UFC Fight Night in Jacksonville, Fla., the 265-pound Rothwell — nicknamed “Big Ben” — used his size to defeat Ovince Saint Preux via decision after three rounds.
Rothwell, who runs Rothwell Mixed Martial Arts in Kenosha, improved to 38-13 over his lengthy MMA career. He now has four wins by decision, to go with 21 by knockout/TKO and 13 by submission.
Here’s what ESPN’s Jeff Wagenheim wrote about the match: “Rothwell stalked OSP for the entirety of three rounds. He did so ploddingly, zombie-like, walking Saint Preux down until he had him trapped against the cage.”
Saint Preux (24-14) had fought light heavyweight for all of his 12-year career before moving up to face Rothwell.
“I’m the one that had a lot to lose in here,” Rothwell said in Wagenheim’s story. “You can’t be losing to little guys.”
Saint Preux did knock down Rothwell twice, though Rothwell said those were “more like slips.” One came late in the second round and the other late in the third, so Rothwell was able to get to the bell on each occasion and landed most of the strikes during the match.
Two judges scored the match 29-28 for Rothwell. The other had it 29-28 for Saint Preux.
“I landed some really good knees in the clinch, bloodied him up, hit him with some hard shots,” Rothwell said.
After the match, Rothwell called out Russian heavyweight Aleksei Oleinik, who defeated Fabricio Werdum of Brazil on Saturday.
“I know you asked for a big fight,” Rothwell said. “They call me ‘Big Ben,’ so there you go, brother. Big fight.”
Saint Preux, who’s from Haiti, trains out of Knoxville Mixed Martial Arts in Tennessee, which is co-owned by Taylor Turner. She’s a 2001 Tremper graduate and also a professional MMA fighter.
Olympics
International Olympic Committee leaders now say that postponing the Tokyo Games because of the coronavirus outbreak will cost their organization as much as $800 million.
IOC President Thomas Bach offered the detailed estimate of added expenses after a remote meeting of his executive board on Thursday.
“The Olympic movement is facing an unprecedented challenge,” Bach said in a statement. “We shall all need to make sacrifices and compromises.”
The IOC’s announced total does not include costs incurred by organizers in Tokyo, who could see their budget swell by an estimated $2 billion to $6 billion.
The $800 million does take into account $150 million earmarked for national Olympic committees and the international federations that govern each sport, many of which have suffered losses because of canceled or postponed events.
Those organizations also depend on significant payments received from the IOC at the time of each Olympics.
Broadcasting
NBC’s on-air personalities are taking a pay cut through the rest of the year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
NBC Sports Group President Pete Bevacqua said in a statement that the pay cuts are voluntary.
“Our on-air personalities reached out to see how they could contribute to helping our company during this difficult time … It’s another reminder of the truly great team we have at NBC Sports and how we’re all working together to get through this immense challenge,” Bevacqua said.
The pay cuts range from 5% to 10%.
NBCUniversal executives are taking 20% pay cuts and those making more than $100,000 are seeing a 3% salary reduction.
The NBC salary reductions are part of an industry trend. Last month, ESPN and Fox asked much of their top on-air talent to take 15% pay cuts through July.
Horse racing
A postponed date for the Preakness Stakes will be revealed Saturday afternoon at the top of an NBC special marking the original date for the second leg of the Triple Crown series.
Gov. Larry Hogan and Stronach Group Chairman and President Belinda Stronach will make the announcement at 5 p.m. as part of a one-hour broadcast that will also celebrate American Pharoah’s 2015 Preakness victory in the wake of a blinding rainstorm.
The Stronach Group and Hogan announced the race would be postponed in mid-March, shortly after Churchill Downs Inc. moved the Kentucky Derby from May 2 to Sept. 5 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
WBAL-TV reported last week that the rescheduled Preakness would be run Oct. 3. But the Maryland Jockey Club quickly put out a statement saying the date had not been determined. A source with knowledge of negotiations told the Sun that dates in July and August were also under consideration.
With the Belmont Stakes still scheduled for June 6 and the Preakness set to run either before the Derby or a month after it, racing lovers are prepared for the most unusual Triple Crown series in recent memory.
