Packers finalize preseason schedule

The Green Bay Packers open the preseason at home against the Arizona Cardinals in a noon kickoff Saturday, Aug. 15. It will be the first time since 2015 that the Packers will play a preseason contest during the afternoon and marks the first afternoon preseason game at Lambeau Field since 2006.

The Packers will stay at home to take on the Cleveland Browns at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 22. It will mark the 26th time the two teams have met in the preseason.

The Packers will go on the road for their final two preseason games. They face the New York Giants Saturday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. CT. The two teams have met 30 previous times during the preseason, the most for Green Bay against one team, but for the first time in the preseason since 1997 in Madison

Green Bay closes out the preseason at Kansas City on Thursday, Sept. 3, at 7 p.m.

Auto racing

NASCAR released updates to its 2020 schedule on Thursday afternoon, adding Cup Series races at five more tracks through late-June. All additional events will run without fans in attendance.

Those events include newly scheduled races at Bristol, Atlanta, Martinsville, Homestead-Miami and Talladega following the Wednesday night race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27.