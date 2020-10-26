Packers: Filling in for an injured Jones, ‘important, important’ Williams delivers TUE

“Again, I’ve said this a lot, but I’m bringing it up time and time again because I just think he deserves so much credit for what he did in the offseason to get himself in this position. He’s such a talented guy. He obviously brings so much outside of the physical — the energy, the swag, the dancing moves that we all can try and copy or marvel at. He’s an important, important part of what we’re doing.

“With ‘Jonesy’ not being able to go today, with him being able to step up and play the way he played was not surprising, but I don’t want to belittle it at all. It’s a really, really important part of what happened today, was him in there pass protecting, running the football tough, having some timely catches. And you love seeing him get that touchdown at the end.”

Jones, who had felt discomfort in his calf on Thursday during practice and was held out of practice on Friday, had believed that he could play through the injury. But while Jones traveled to Houston with the team on Saturday — unlike injured left tackle David Bakhtiari, who did not make the trip — the Packers’ medical and coaching staffs opted to play it safe with the minor injury and deactivate Jones.

Having a backup who could start for a host of other teams made that decision easier.