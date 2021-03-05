Packers: Facing salary-cap challenges Gutekunst seek solutions SAT

GREEN BAY — Like roughly half the NFL, the Green Bay Packers know they have their work cut out for themselves with the salary cap shrinking, impending free agents they’d like to keep, and roster needs to fill despite the fiscal restrictions created by the league’s COVID-19 pandemic-related financial losses.
So whether it’s restructuring — or, perhaps, extending — three-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ contract, or reworking the contracts of other prominent players, or reluctantly cutting ties with players who’d otherwise be on the roster if not for the reduced salary cap, head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst both acknowledged that a flurry of moves are coming in the next two weeks before the new league year begins on March17.
“It certainly is a challenge. It’s a challenge for all of us,” LaFleur said during a Zoom call with reporters earlier this week. “There’s going to be tough decisions that need to be made. (But) you’ve got to move forward and you’ve got to make the best decisions that you feel are right for the Green Bay Packers. It’s going to be important that we continue to develop a lot of our younger guys, because there are going to be some voids that potentially could be left there. And the best way to alleviate those voids is to develop your younger guys.”
Added Gutekunst: “There’s going to be some things we have to do between now and the time we get to playing ball to keep it under the cap. We have a lot of moves to make still. … I think we will work with our players to do what we need to do.”
Despite having already restructured All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari’s contract to clear $8.3 million in cap space, the Packers still have to create a smidge more than $11 million in cap space to reach the projected cap of $180.5 million, according to OverTheCap.com. There have been reports that the cap will be higher than that, although it could settle around $185 million — or roughly $13 million less than it was for the 2020 season, set before the pandemic hit.
With a host of crucial players headed into free agency (All-Pro center Corey Linsley and Pro Bowl running back Aaron Jones among them) and Rodgers’ onerous cap number ($37.6 million) needing adjustment, Gutekunst told beat writers that nothing is off the table as the team seeks the maneuverability necessary to retain or add players.
That could mean extending Rodgers’ contract beyond 2023, when it’s set to expire after the four-year, $134 million extension he signed in August 2018, when he had two years remaining on his existing deal.
According to a source, the team approached Rodgers around the time of the team’s Jan. 24 season-ending loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game about altering his contract to free up cap space. After that game, Rodgers notably mused about his own uncertain future with the team, and multiple sources said at the time that Rodgers was merely seeking a longer-term commitment to him as the quarterback in the wake of last year’s first-round selection of Jordan Love in the NFL Draft.
Extending the 37-year-old Rodgers’ contract, then, would do two things: Tie the team to its star quarterback for a longer period of time — as Rodgers’ current contract is structured, the Packers could move on from him after the 2021 season and save themselves more than $22 million in salary-cap space — while also creating much-needed 2021 cap room.
Asked directly if he has talked with Rodgers about restructuring his contract, Gutekunst replied, “With all of our players, I keep whatever conversations we have confidential. But I will say we’ve reached out to a number of players — obviously David Bakhtiari being one who we’ve already gone down that route with him — working with those guys to kind of find solutions to this cap issue. I’m appreciative of those guys. I think everybody wants to try to put the best football team out there in ‘21 that we can.”
Asked later if he’d be willing to extend the contract of a player with more than one year left on his deal, Gutekunst replied, “That’s a good question. I don’t think there’s ever a precedent you cannot set. I will say in these times, they are unusual and unique. If we decided to do something like that, it would be because of the uniqueness of this year. I don’t foresee us going down that route, but we would never close the door on something that we think could really help us as a football team moving forward.”
One thing the Packers could do to really help themselves would be to extend the contract of All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams, who in 2020 set the franchise single-season record for receptions (115), tied the franchise single-season record for touchdown catches (18) and led the NFL in receiving yards per game (98.1). Adams missed to games early in the year with a hamstring injury, leaving him with 1,374 receiving yards on the year — 12 fewer than his career high of 1,386 set in 2018, and 145 shy of Jordy Nelson’s single-season franchise record of 1,519 set in 2014.
Adams is entering the final year of the four-year, $58 million extension he signed in December 2017, and with a $16.8 million cap number for 2021, a new long-term deal would lower that number significantly while pushing money into future years, when the league’s expected new, lucrative TV contracts will kick in.
“He’s obviously an extremely core part of our team, and he’s such an important part of what we’re doing on offense,” Gutekunst said of Adams. “Watching him grow into the leader he’s become for our entire team, he’s very, very important. And I think he obviously had an incredible year. I think he’s just at the top of his game — not only physically, but just the way he sees the game. He’s one of the best in the league right now.
“We’ll kind of work toward (an extension), as all these things come together with the different things we’re going to have to do. But that’s certainly an option.”