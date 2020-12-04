Packers: Facing dad’s former team in first NFL start is ‘a little extra special’ for rookie Runyan

“I think it’s a testament to him and just how he approaches the game, how he studies,” Stenavich said. “With a rookie, you never know No. 1, how they grasp the game of football, and then No. 2 their work ethic and what they’ve done in the past. For the most part, he’s been able to come in and just keep improving. That’s a huge deal.

“Every week, he seems more comfortable. His fundamentals keep improving, which is great. That’s only going to help him. You watch him over the course of the season, you can definitely tell he’s playing faster and reacting better to things. It’s been great having him come in there and be a reliable guy for us.”

Stenavich got a good feeling about Runyan during the team’s virtual offseason program, which didn’t include any on-field work because of the COVID-19 pandemic but allowed Runyan to show the coaches his football intellect during Zoom meetings and that he could handle moving from left tackle in college to guard in the pros — even if he would need to show more once training-camp practices began.