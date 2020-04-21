Packers Draft: After major recent draft investments in secondary, questions still remain

GREEN BAY — In the past six years, the Green Bay Packers have invested a mind-boggling amount of draft capital on their secondary. With little to show for it.
The investments date back to 2014, when the Packers used their first-round pick (No. 21 overall) on Alabama safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded before he’d even finished his rookie contract, having been shipped to the Washington Redskins for a fourth-round pick at the 2018 trade deadline.
Then there was 2015, when then-general manager Ted Thompson took Arizona State safety/cornerback Damarious Randall in the first round (No. 30 overall) and Miami (Ohio) cornerback Quinten Rollins in the second (No. 62). Randall, who’d flirted with a pro baseball career and played mostly safety at ASU, was traded to the Cleveland Browns in March 2018 for backup quarterback DeShone Kizer, who wound up lasting just one year in Green Bay.
Rollins, a former basketball point guard who played just one year of football at Miami, played three injury-marred seasons in Green Bay, was released with an injury settlement after the team’s 2018 training camp and has essentially been out of football the past two years.
In 2017, after trading out of the first round — and, state football fans will immediately point out, missing out on former University of Wisconsin star T.J. Watt — they took Washington cornerback Kevin King with the first pick of the second round (33rd overall) in Thompson’s final draft as general manager.
Thompson then picked North Carolina State safety Josh Jones in the second round (No. 61). King has been a solid player — when healthy — and led the Packers in interceptions last season (five). Jones was a bust and malcontent before the Packers had enough of him and released him last summer. He caught on with the Dallas Cowboys and played six games for them last season before being let go.
In 2018, Thompson’s his successor, Brian Gutekunst, used his first pick as GM on Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander (No. 18 overall). At this point, he’s been the best of the bunch, although the Packers have gotten next to nothing from cornerback Josh Jackson, whom Gutekunst took in the second round (No. 45 overall) out of Iowa.
And last year, after taking Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary with the 12th overall pick, Gutekunst used the second of his two first-round picks on Maryland safety Darnell Savage (No. 21 overall), who started 14 regular-season games and both playoff games but was uneven in his performance as a rookie.
Add it all up and that’s an awful lot to have spent on a pass defense that over the past four years hasn’t ranked higher than 12th in the 32-team NFL.
And because of those draft missteps late in Thompson’s tenure, the Packers might use their first-round pick Thursday night (No. 30 overall) on the secondary again, especially with King heading into the final year of his rookie contract and set to become a free agent next year.
Asked during a pre-draft conference call with reporters Monday evening about the team’s use of premium picks on defensive backs and whether that was a cautionary tale of the dangers of missing on high picks the way the team did with Randall, Rollins and Jones, Gutekunst praised the current group but acknowledged that such misses can have a lasting impact.
“Like anything, if you don’t hit on picks, you have to solve those problems in other ways,” Gutekunst said. “I do think our secondary group, I thought they did a really nice job last year. Obviously, they had a lot of new, moving parts, especially at the safety position. I thought those guys came in and did a really good job.
“We were pretty healthy, which obviously helps a ton. (But) I thought we played at a pretty high level last year. I expect more next year with some of those guys being more comfortable in (defensive coordinator) Mike Pettine’s system and being together as a group for a little bit longer. I expect a lot out of that group next year.”
Meanwhile, Gutekunst said the team is taking a wait-and-see approach with the veteran leader of that group, 37-year-old Tramon Williams, who said earlier this offseason that he’d like to play another season and would prefer to do it in Green Bay, where he’s played all but three of his 13 NFL seasons.
“We’re going to wait until after the draft to see where we’re at. Obviously, what Tramon’s meant not only to our current team but what he did in the past, he’s an all-time Packer,” Gutekunst said. “If that fits once we get out of the draft, then we’ll certainly make it happen if we can.”
Best in class
Jeff Okudah, CB, Ohio State
In an unofficial poll of the top wide receivers at the annual NFL scouting combine in February, Okudah was basically a unanimous choice as the best cornerback in the draft. From Wisconsin’s Quintez Cephus to Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones to Penn State’s K.J. Hamler to Clemson’s Tee Higgins, it was obvious that Okudah is in a class by himself.
“The guy is really good. They say he’s a top five guy and I can see why,” Higgins said. “He’s just a guy that’s real patient, physical, quick, got great hips, I’m excited to see where he lands.”
So is the 6-foot-1, 200-pound Okudah, who finished last season with three interceptions and nine pass breakups and only giving up one touchdown pass en route to earning unanimous all-America honors. But as much as that meant to him, the compliments from receivers meant just as much.
“I take a lot of pride. I think it just validates the work that was put in all year,” Okudah said. “Those are some great receivers that said that. II really felt honored they felt that way.”
Best of the rest
CJ Henderson, CB, Florida; Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU; Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama; Jaylon Johnson, CB, Utah; Xavier McKinney, S, Alabama; Jeremy Chinn, S, Southern Illinois; Grant Delpit, S, LSU.
Pick to click
Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama.
If the last name sounds familiar, it should. His older brother is Stefon Diggs, who gave the Packers some headaches during his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before being traded to the Buffalo Bills earlier this offseason. And while the younger Diggs claimed that it would be “easy” to cover his big bro, you can bet he’d be thrilled to be drafted by the Bills and be teammates with him — especially after Stefon helped raise him after their father died in 2008. Stefon was 14 at the time, Trevon was 10.
“He was there for me when my father passed, so he has always taken care of me,” Trevon said. “I always ask him everything, no matter what. Two o’clock in the morning, I’m asking him questions. I called him last night, every day, about this process and how he managed it.”
Of course, being competitive, he’d also be happy to be drafted by another AFC East team and match up with him twice a year
“That would be a blessing,” Trevon Diggs said. “We always competed, even at family cookouts and things. We would talk trash to each other. We always did one-on-ones and tried to compete as much as possible. But nowadays, we don’t do it no more. Because I think he’s starting to think that I’m picking it up.”
