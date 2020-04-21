Packers Draft: After major recent draft investments in secondary, questions still remain

Thompson then picked North Carolina State safety Josh Jones in the second round (No. 61). King has been a solid player — when healthy — and led the Packers in interceptions last season (five). Jones was a bust and malcontent before the Packers had enough of him and released him last summer. He caught on with the Dallas Cowboys and played six games for them last season before being let go.

In 2018, Thompson’s his successor, Brian Gutekunst, used his first pick as GM on Louisville cornerback Jaire Alexander (No. 18 overall). At this point, he’s been the best of the bunch, although the Packers have gotten next to nothing from cornerback Josh Jackson, whom Gutekunst took in the second round (No. 45 overall) out of Iowa.

And last year, after taking Michigan edge rusher Rashan Gary with the 12th overall pick, Gutekunst used the second of his two first-round picks on Maryland safety Darnell Savage (No. 21 overall), who started 14 regular-season games and both playoff games but was uneven in his performance as a rookie.

Add it all up and that’s an awful lot to have spent on a pass defense that over the past four years hasn’t ranked higher than 12th in the 32-team NFL.