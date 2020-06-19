Packers: Dr. Anthony Fauci expresses concerns, NFL, Packers continue SAT

GREEN BAY — In his regular Q&A column answer fans’ questions on the team website earlier this month, Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy expressed not only optimism about the NFL and college footballs seasons taking place, but made a salient point about how the September kickoff to the 2020 season would benefit the league as other sports restarted their operations.
Murphy was responding to a question that in part dealt with reports that the University of Wisconsin football team’s Oct. 3 matchup with Notre Dame, scheduled for Lambeau Field, might be moved to South Bend, Ind., because of COVID-19 and the challenges arising from the pandemic. Murphy wrote on June 6 that the report “erroneously” said the game was moving, and Murphy took the opportunity affirm that after discussions with representatives from both schools. The Packers had been assured that “they are still planning to play the game at Lambeau Field.”
It was then that Murphy, a former athletic director at Northwestern, added his two cents about college football as a whole.
“I do think that college football will be played this year,” Murphy wrote. “Like the NFL, the colleges have three months before the football season will start, and we will both be able to learn from the other sports over the next few months to see what works and doesn't work in terms of holding games.
“The colleges also have the issue of whether their campuses will be open to students, which may impact the decision of whether to play games. Obviously, the key factor here will be the status of the virus and how our efforts at slowing the spread have worked.”
On Thursday, 12 days after Murphy penned his column, the country’s foremost authority on the coronavirus wasn’t quite as optimistic – but, in a way, made the same point as Murphy had about how the NFL will be able to use what other leagues do to help their own efforts for a season.
That said, he was far more pessimistic about the NFL’s – and college football’s – chances.
Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the most recognizable member of the White House coronavirus task force, suggested football’s best chance at a season would be to follow the NBA’s lead and isolate their teams from the outside world.
“Unless players are essentially in a bubble -- insulated from the community and they are tested nearly every day -- it would be very hard to see how football is able to be played this fall,” Fauci said. “If there is a second wave, which is certainly a possibility and which would be complicated by the predictable flu season, football may not happen this year.”
The NFL surely is monitoring the NBA’s resumption of its season at Disney’s Wide World of Sports in Orlando, Fla., as well as the WNBA, NHL and MLS seasons resuming – and perhaps Major League Baseball, too, if its labor differences ever get worked out.
And, the league has already instituted protocols requiring not only frequent testing but also significant changes to all 32 teams’ facilities, including reconfiguring weight rooms and locker rooms to allow for social distancing.
In response to Fauci’s interview, NFL chief medical officer Dr. Allen Sills issued a statement of his own, vowing that the league “will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled." Sills also had said during a call on Wednesday that he and NFL leaders “do not feel it’s practical or appropriate to construct a bubble” to allow for the 2020 season
"Dr. Fauci has identified the important health and safety issues we and the NFL Players Association, together with our joint medical advisors, are addressing to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and other essential personnel," Sills said in his statement. "We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem. This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts, and other sports leagues.
"Make no mistake, this is no easy task. We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed."
For their part, the Packers continue to forge ahead with plans for an on-time start for training camp while making adjustments throughout their Lambeau Field facilities to be in compliance with the league’s directives. But even coach Matt LaFleur, speaking in an interview on the team’s website with longtime center and broadcaster Larry McCarren, acknowledged the level of uncertainty.
“There are some challenges we’re going to have to work through and work around. Who knows if those guidelines will be the same guidelines when we eventually do start camp? Again, it’s just about being fluid and being flexible,” the second-year head coach said.
“But that’s just the circumstances that we’re faced with. There’s no use in complaining about it. You’ve just got to make the best of the situation.”
