Packers: Dr. Anthony Fauci expresses concerns, NFL, Packers continue SAT

“The colleges also have the issue of whether their campuses will be open to students, which may impact the decision of whether to play games. Obviously, the key factor here will be the status of the virus and how our efforts at slowing the spread have worked.”

On Thursday, 12 days after Murphy penned his column, the country’s foremost authority on the coronavirus wasn’t quite as optimistic – but, in a way, made the same point as Murphy had about how the NFL will be able to use what other leagues do to help their own efforts for a season.

That said, he was far more pessimistic about the NFL’s – and college football’s – chances.

Speaking in an interview with CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the most recognizable member of the White House coronavirus task force, suggested football’s best chance at a season would be to follow the NBA’s lead and isolate their teams from the outside world.