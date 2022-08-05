Packers: Douglas reminding Rodgers of Woodson

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers knew what he was saying. He knew mentioning anyone in the same sentence as the legendary, Pro Football Hall of Fame player — and one of the teammates Rodgers has most admired during his NFL career — whose name he was about to say qualifies as the highest of praise.

But the four-time NFL MVP did it anyway.

Which tells you all you need to know about what Rodgers thinks of cornerback Rasul Douglas.

“Rasul is one of the smartest guys I’ve ever played with,” Rodgers said during his weekly Q&A session with reporters on Wednesday. “He reminds me a lot — in the deepest respect — of Charles Woodson.”

Before going any further into Rodgers’ explanation for the comparison, let’s take a moment to understand just how good Woodson was during his seven-year Packers career. (The 1997 Heisman Trophy winner also spent 11 seasons with the Oakland Raiders over two stints in the silver and black.)

After signing as a free agent with the Packers in 2006, Woodson was voted to four Pro Bowls and was twice chosen as a first-team All-Pro while recording 38 interceptions, 11.5 sacks and 10 defensive touchdowns.

He was the 2009 NFL defensive player of the year and the unquestioned leader of the 2010 team that won Super Bowl XLV, and last year, he was enshrined in Canton. And until last season, when wide receiver Davante Adams surpassed him, Woodson had long been the player Rodgers considered the best he’d ever played with.

While Douglas didn’t say Thursday how quickly news of Rodgers’ praise made it to him, once it did, he instantly grasped the significance.

“A lot. A lot, man,” Douglas replied when asked what the parallel meant to him. “Honestly, that’s big, to even be compared or mentioned in the same sentence with one of the best.”

Rodgers’ comp to Woodson was based on two things: The way Douglas was a playmaking machine after joining the team last October, intercepting a team-high five passes and returning two of them for touchdowns; and the cat-and-mouse games he and Douglas have been playing with each other in training camp when the No. 1 offense and the No. 1 defense compete in 11-on-11 periods.

It was after Tuesday’s practice, when Rodgers and Douglas were seen together following 11-on-11 sessions breaking down what had just transpired at Ray Nitschke Field, that Rodgers shared his thoughts on those similarities.

The response came after Rodgers, who praised Douglas’ “incredible ball skills” and likened Douglas’ “competitive fire” to Woodson’s, was asked what pointers he’d been giving Douglas.

“That may have looked like me talking to him, but it was as much him talking to me,” Rodgers explained. “I love picking his brain because of his ability to see the game and concepts. And I think it’s important that we share both sides — me sharing with the defense, their disguise and their eye discipline and certain things that can help them, and their feedback (to me).

“Like I told them the other day on the receivers, ‘You’ve got to let me know, because we’re trying to win here.’ Because it’s not about a competitive advantage in practice. What can I tell these young guys on the little things to improve the route running, their eye discipline and just little things in the details?”

Asked Thursday about his interactions with Rodgers, Douglas said the information exchange really is a two-way street. Rodgers asks the defenders if his receivers are giving them any tells as to their route with the way they’re running it; in exchange Rodgers tells them if he saw anything in their defensive positions that gave away the coverage or pressures that might be coming.

“It’s always back-and-forth,” Douglas said. “. He always asks us what do we see, what do we get? And we always ask him what does he see when we run our coverages. Sometimes I ask him on the side or even right after the drive is completed, I’ll ask him what I could have done better or what I should have done. I like to know what he sees from his side of it just to help myself get better.”

After plucking Douglas off the Arizona Cardinals’ practice squad following All-Pro cornerback Jaire Alexander’s shoulder injury — making the Packers Douglas’ sixth team in two years — Douglas not only found a home; he also tilted the field in the Packers’ favor.

All five of his interceptions were crucial, from his victory-clinching INT against the Cardinals in the end zone in the closing seconds to his pick-six touchdowns to his two Christmas interceptions to beat the Cleveland Browns, the Packers don’t win 13 games last year without him.

Because the Adams trade to the Raiders freed up salary-cap space for the Packers to re-sign Douglas to a three-year, $21 million after free agency began, the team now believes the trio of Alexander, 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes and Douglas gives them the best cornerback group in the league.

For that to be the case, though, Douglas must replicate his play from a year ago. With Alexander fully healthy — he was able to go through 1-on-1s and 11-on-11 periods Thursday — Douglas is set to be the third corner and play the slot position, meaning he’ll be on the field for perhaps 90% of the defensive snaps this season.

And by lining up in the slot — defensive coordinator Joe Barry calls the position the “star” position — Douglas will not only play a vital role but should have more playmaking opportunities than he even had last year.

“And that’s what I like,” said Douglas, who at 6-foot-2 and 209 pounds is bigger than a typical slot corner. “This is the most for sure just lining up in the nickel. … (But) I’ve been having fun with it. Just got to keep learning, keep doing the little stuff. I like it a lot.”

During Thursday’s 1-on-1 cornerback/wide receiver drills, Douglas made a Woodson-esque play on a Jordan Love-to-Randall Cobb out route that Douglas undercut and picked off for what would have been a touchdown the other way.

It was the kind of play Woodson made frequently in 2009 — when Douglas was 15 years old — and the Packers would love to see in 2022.

“That’s when I was in like eighth grade,” Douglas said of Woodson's best season. “(Woodson) was one of the best. Smart, knew where the football was at, great ball skills, could always get the ball and go to the house. That’s the best thing about being a DB. That puts you at the top of the DB when you have ball skills and return skills, as well.”