Packers: Does team need to invest in difference-makers inside? MON

“Specifically (at) that position, we’ll see how it plays out.”

In recent years, the Packers haven’t put a premium on the position, as Barnes’ and Martin’s emergence reinforce. Whether Gutekunst saw what the Buccaneers defense did with David and White is enough to cause a significant philosophical shift remains to be seen, but speaking earlier in the offseason Gutekunst sounded like he wanted to see Barnes and Martin get every opportunity to show they can handle the jobs.

“Really good defenses can be made up in different ways. I think as things have unfolded, I think really the main thing is affecting the passer,” Gutekunst said. “I think that’s the main thing that you’ve got (to have) to be a good overall defense. You’ve got to be able to stop the run. You’ve got to cover. You’ve got to be able to rush the passer.

“I think the teams that consistently win in this league are the teams that affect the passer. But I do think having that quarterback of your defense is (also) important. They’re few and far between. There’s not a ton of those guys out there and it usually takes a few years to get the kind of experience you need.