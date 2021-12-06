Packers: Divisional crown firmly in sight

GREEN BAY — Davante Adams’ t-shirts, presumably, wound up in one of two places: At the bottom of a drawer somewhere, or donated to the local Goodwill.

The Green Bay Packers star wide receiver has been part of four NFC North-winning teams during his previous seven seasons — in 2014, 2016, 2019 and 2020 — but he’s yet to play in a Super Bowl, as all four of those teams lost in the NFC Championship Game.

Perhaps that’s why Adams was particularly fond of the Nike tee that came with last year’s division title, because of the message emblazoned on the chest: WON NOT DONE.

“This is a pretty familiar position for me, obviously. I put this (type of) T-shirt on quite a few times now over the past seven years,” Adams said after the Packers beat the Detroit Lions last Dec. 13 to clinch the 2020 NFC North title with three games left in the regular season. “But we’ve been in a really good position (before). Got to the NFC Championship; I’ve been in that three times. So, you don’t really want to look up until you get all the way through it.

“We’re definitely not done. We’ve got a lot more work to be put in and get where we ultimately want to be.”

Ultimately, that didn't work out the way Adams wanted it to, either. But don’t look now, because the NFL can probably start production on the Packers’ 2021 NFC North championship gear, given Green Bay could be in position to clinch their third division title in three years under head coach Matt LaFleur when they return to game action next Sunday night against the Chicago Bears at home following their bye week.

While the Packers enjoyed the Sunday off, the second-place Minnesota Vikings became the first team to lose to the previously-winless Detroit Lions on Sunday, falling 29-27 at Ford Field on a Jared Goff-to-Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown pass as time expired. That loss dropped the Vikings to 5-7 on the season, four games back of the 9-3 Packers with five weeks left in this year’s inaugural 17-game regular season.

That means that a Vikings loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on “Thursday Night Football” followed by a Packers victory over the Bears on “Sunday Night Football” would lock up the division title.

“First goal is always winning the North,” quarterback Aaron Rodgers said last month. “With five (games) to play, obviously that puts that division squarely at the end of the tunnel, moving closer to that. We’ve got to win our division first, secure that home playoff game.”

Not everything fell the Packers’ way on Sunday, as the Arizona Cardinals went into Soldier Field and beat the Bears, 33-22. While the Cardinals, at 10-2, hold a one-game lead over the Packers in the race for the NFC’s No. 1 seed and the lone conference playoff bye that comes with it, the Packers do hold the head-to-head tie-breaker over the Cardinals by virtue of their 24-21 win in Arizona on Oct. 28.

After hosting the Bears, the Packers’ remaining games are Dec. 19 at the 8-4 Baltimore Ravens, who lost Sunday at Pittsburgh; at home on Christmas Day against the 6-6 Cleveland Browns, who also had their bye on Sunday; Jan. 2 at home against the Vikings, who beat the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium 34-31 on Nov. 21; and the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at the 1-10-1 Lions at Ford Field.

Whether they can secure the No. 1 seed for the second straight year remains to be seen, but every Packers fan knows what happened last year: An NFC Championship Game loss at home to the eventual Super Bowl LV-champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who won road playoffs games at Washington, New Orleans and Green Bay before beating the Kansas City Chiefs for quarterback Tom Brady’s seventh championship — and first with his new team.

“Obviously, Tampa's going to be tough,” Rodgers acknowledged following the Packers’ 36-28 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Nov. 28 at Lambeau Field. “Arizona's leading it right now, (but) the Rams have a great football team, (too). So there's still a lot to be figured out in the conference. But I like where we're at. I like our football team. We’ve got some more home games down the stretch. These are the type of winter games where we can and have effectively thrown the football. This is what makes it so difficult to play in Lambeau.”

After having the rest of their bye week off following last Monday’s day-after-the-game film sessions and meetings, the players are set to return to work on Monday with a bonus practice. There’s hope that not only will the bye have allowed banged-up guys who’ve been playing through injuries to be healthier for the stretch run, but that perhaps some of the team’s most important pieces — left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee), cornerback Jaire Alexander (shoulder), outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith (back) and center Josh Myers (knee) — will also return to action after lengthy lay-offs.

How much Rodgers, who has barely practiced because of a fractured left pinkie toe, does in practice this week remains to be seen, but everyone knows there’s more work to be done.

“All things considered, we’ve battled through a lot of adversity, certainly,” LaFleur said. “There’s room for improvement in all three phases, which is always exciting, and we know that there’s a lot of challenge left in front of us.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0