Packers: Dillon, Jones rush past Rams to keep playoff hopes alive

GREEN BAY — As Aaron Rodgers made his way toward the south tunnel exit that led to the victorious home locker room, Burl Ives holiday classic “A Holly Jolly Christmas” blared over the Lambeau Field sound system.

And if Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers can in fact have such a holiday on Sunday in South Florida, then his team can reasonably start contemplating the possibility of making a legitimate run at the postseason.

But not yet.

Before Ives crooned, Rodgers had done the requisite post “Monday Night Football” on-field interview with ESPN’s Lisa Salters, a conversation replete with the four-time NFL MVP quarterback delivering a smiling rebuke of his new favorite rookie wideout for a late-game mistake (“If you want to catch touchdowns, run the right routes”); a dig at the reeling Los Angeles Rams (“It’s fun to win games you’re supposed to win in December”); and a hopeful tone about the team’s Christmas Day road trip to face the Miami Dolphins (“We still have a lot to play for”).

But let’s be clear. Monday night’s 24-12 chilly win over the Rams was not a statement game, not a we’re-better-than-our-record-says-we-are victory, and certainly not a flawless look-like-a-playoff-team triumph.

What it was, though, was very much a keep-hope-alive victory. And given how the 2022 season has unfurled, that’s really all that mattered.

“I’ve said it earlier, I think we can beat anybody. We can also lose to anybody,” Rodgers said, repeating a line he’d used after the team’s Dec. 4 pre-bye week win at Chicago. “But when you win a couple in a row, it starts to give you some confidence.”

Added head coach Matt LaFleur said after his team improved to 6-8 with three games left in the regular season — that road matchup with the Dolphins (8-6), followed by home games against the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) and Detroit Lions (7-7): “All in all, it wasn’t perfect, and there’s a lot of things to still work on and still improve upon. But we’re happy with the win.”

Yes, in order to win their final four post-bye week games, the Packers had to get the first one against the downtrodden Rams, who played without their veteran quarterback (Matthew Stafford, out for the year with a bruised spinal cord), without their first-team All-Pro wide receiver (Cooper Kupp, on injured reserve with a high ankle sprain) and without their field-tilting future Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive tackle (Aaron Donald, missing his third straight game with an ankle injury).

And while Los Angeles put up at least some resistance in a game where the kickoff temperature was 15 degrees (and felt like 7 degrees with the wind-chill factor), ultimately, the mistake-prone Rams were their own worst enemy, from untimely penalties that wiped out productive plays to missed offensive opportunities when the game was still within reach.

The Rams finished with just 156 net offensive yards, committed eight penalties for 76 yards and lost the time-of-possession battle by nearly 15 minutes.

At 4-10, the Rams have clinched a sub-.500 record, making them the first defending Super Bowl champion to follow their title with a losing record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers went

“There were some self-inflicted wounds,” admitted Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is now 0-3 against LaFleur, his close friend and former offensive coordinator. “This is the reality that we’re in, and this is where we’re at. … There’s been a lot of things that I’ve kind of thought about that I think you can make sense of why you’ve gotten here. But it still doesn’t make it any easier. It’s a very humbling season, for sure.”

After the Packers took a 10-6 lead into halftime, the game was largely decided on the Packers’ next two offensive possessions.

They took the opening kickoff of the second half and embarked on a 11-play, 58-yard, nearly 7-minute drive that ended in a 1-yard AJ Dillon touchdown run that pushed the lead to 17-6.

And then, when the Packers defense forced a three-and-out punt, the offense quickly added another score, taking advantage of great field position to use a 7-yard Rodgers-to-Aaron Jones touchdown pass to make it 24-6.

“I like how we came out (in) the second half. That first drive was really important — seven minutes, touchdown, back up by two scores,” said Rodgers, who completed 22 of 30 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and one interception (92.2 passer rating) on the night. “

That was winning football. We haven’t really done that consistently enough throughout the season.

“Then we got a stop, and then went back and scored again, to go up 24-6. That’s winning football — especially in the winter, especially at home, when it’s cold and a little windy.”

Although the Rams managed to pull within 12 points entering the fourth quarter, they squandered whatever chance they had to turn a Jones fumble into another touchdown and make things interesting.

After that, the Packers took over at their own 14-yard line with 8 minutes, 51 seconds to go and wound up draining every second of the clock, kneeling out the win at the Los Angeles 1-yard line.

“That was Step 1,” said veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, who had a fourth-quarter interception that nearly turned disastrous when he lateraled it wildly on the return. “Today we came in and said, ‘Let’s dominate and let’s get a win.’ Now, we’re moving on to Step 2, and that’s Miami.

“We have a chance, but we know it starts with us. We’ve got to keep winning.”