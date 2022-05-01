Packers: Did Gutekunst get the right selections at the NFL Draft?

GREEN BAY — Before leaving Lambeau Field on Saturday evening — presumably to have a few celebratory post-NFL Draft garage-fridge beers with his scouts, as per their tradition — Brian Gutekunst was asked to ponder a what-if.

The Green Bay Packers general manager isn’t much for hypotheticals, but this one was largely inescapable: Was it possible that his team would have been better off if he’d have swung for the fences and traded some of his premium draft capital to move into the upper reaches of Thursday night’s first round to take a potentially field-tilting wide receiver — or other game-changer — to bolster an offense set to be led once again by four-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers this season.

Gutekunst had explored such possibilities — before ultimately deciding to stand pat in the first round and save his one big move up for Day 2 — and wound up adding 11 total players over the three-day draft instead of adding fewer players but picking one of greater renown than those he’d added.

And while history will ultimately judge whether he made the right call or not, Gutekunst sounded confident in the approach he’d taken.

“We looked at some of those options (on Thursday night), and ultimately, we decided to stay where we were and do what we did,” Gutekunst finally replied. “Yeah, there’s some good players in this draft. I don’t know if they would’ve changed our offense. They certainly would’ve helped.

“But the guys we took, and for me, what we were able to add in the draft, I think they can help us. We’ve got to get them here, they’ve got to get on the field and we’ll see what they can do. But I think they can help us.”

After adding Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker and Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt in the first round on Thursday night to bolster the defense, and picking North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson in the second round and UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan in the third round on Friday night to fill some glaring needs on offense, Gutekunst closed out his fifth draft as GM by adding seven players on Saturday: Nevada wide receiver Romeo Doubs and Wake Forest offensive lineman Zach Tom in the fourth round; South Carolina edge rusher Kingsley “J.J.” Enagbare in the fifth round; and Georgia Tech safety Tariq Carpenter, Miami (Fla.) defensive tackle Jonathan Ford, Penn State offensive lineman Rasheed Walker and Nebraska wide receiver Samori Toure in the seventh round.

All told, the Packers divvied up their 11 selections with six on offense and five on defense, and replenished two of their most glaring roster needs by adding three wide receivers and three offensive linemen.

To be sure, the position under the most intense scrutiny leading into the draft had been receiver, where the Packers had traded their two-time first-team All-Pro Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders on March 17 in exchange for first- and second-round picks. The Raiders’ first-rounder became Quay Walker; Las Vegas’ second-rounder was packaged with the Packers’ second-rounder so Gutekunst could move up to No. 34 on Friday to pick Watson.

With Watson, Doubs and Toure, the Packers certainly have options at a position where the only proven commodities are veterans Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard.

“We've certainly added some competition. I think that was really important,” Gutekunst said of the receiver additions. “(And) we're certainly very much of belief that competition's going to bring out the best and the cream's going rise. That's something that we needed to do, and I think we accomplished that.”

Added head coach Matt LaFleur: “You always feel good right now. But bottom line is you’ve got to get these guys in here and see what they can do. And a lot of it's going to be, how fast can these guys pick up the offense?

“Every year is a different year, and we're going to have a lot of new faces. It was interesting having our first team meeting (of the offseason program), when you look in the crowd and there's a lot of new guys, a lot of new coaches. So you got to bring it all together — and that is a process. It takes time.”

If there were any positions where boxes remained unchecked, it was probably at edge rusher (where Enagbare was the only draft pick) and tight end (where Gutekunst wasn’t able to land any of the prospects he liked).

But Gutekunst pointed to a few under-the-radar players already on the roster at each position — he singled out Randy Ramsey at outside linebacker and Tyler Davis at tight end — as young players who could be breakout players, and he made it very evident that he’s excited about how good the Packers defense could be after adding two first-round picks to an already ascending unit that didn’t allow an offensive touchdown in the team’s season-ending playoff loss to San Francisco.

“I would say the expectations we have for our whole football team, but specifically our defense, are really high,” Gutekunst said. “I thought they played really well last year, and they ended on a very high note, playing at a very high level.

“I like the way that group is growing together. It’s a new season, and they’ve got to put in the work and the time and the chemistry and all the things that go with that, but I think the expectation level for that group is going to be high.”

