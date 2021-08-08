Packers: Despite rain, team enjoys having fans at annual Family Night MON

GREEN BAY — It doesn’t rain every year for the Green Bay Packers’ annual Family Night practice.
It just seems that way.
Mother Nature threw off the event yet again on Saturday night, delaying the start of practice and ending the event earlier than scheduled. It also forced the cancelation of the fireworks show that normally follows the practice.
But Packers head coach Matt LaFleur still felt his team got some good work in during the 1-hour, 42-minute practice. And more importantly, his guys got to play in front of the largest crowd they’ve seen since their 2019 NFC Divisional Playoff victory over Seattle.
“What a great experience to have fans back in the stands, man. They brought a lot of juice, a lot of energy,” LaFleur said afterward. “Until you get them back in, I don’t think you truly appreciate how much more joy and how much more fun the experience is. To have that many people in less-than-ideal conditions to show up for a practice, it was a cool deal.”
Lightning was detected in the area of the stadium shortly before on-field work was set to begin, so while the players stayed in the locker room, the fans were ushered into the concourses at 6:42 p.m. The fans were allowed back in at 7:08 p.m., and the players took the field two minutes later.
“Right about when we were about to go out, they cleared the bowl,” LaFleur said. “I just didn’t know when we first went out there, we were told, ‘You’re going to have an hour, max.’ Well, we could probably still be out there now. But we adjusted some things.”
Asked what he wasn’t able to accomplish because of the weather, LaFleur replied, “We had to adjust the schedule quite a bit. We didn’t get everything in that we had scheduled. We had a red-zone period that didn’t take place; we wanted to do a 2-minute with the second and third group (planned).
“More than anything else, we came away injury-free, which is always important when you’re playing on a slick surface and you’re letting guys to full go. I thought overall it was a productive night.”
Van Lanen enjoys ‘home’ game
While the annual practice has been an important rite of passage for young players every year for the past two decades, not many experienced what former University of Wisconsin offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay-area native whom the Packers picked in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft in May.
Van Lanen, who attended Bay Port High School before playing for the Badgers, has been with the third offensive line group throughout camp and has worked at left and right tackle throughout camp. He was with the 3s again on Saturday night, but he did see time at guard as well.
Of course, just being on the field for an event he used to attend as a 5- and 6-year-old was a joy for him.
“It was awesome,” Van Lanen said. “When you’re the person on the field and not the kid in the stands watching it, it’s indescribable.”
Van Lanen said he’s looking forward to Saturday’s preseason opener against Houston.
“I just keep working on my craft, getting better every day. I have great teachers in front of me, and I’m just trying to absorb like a sponge,” he said. “But I’m really excited for a game.”
Ento impresses
During the Packers’ Family Night in 2007, an unheralded cornerback named Tramon Williams jumped to the forefront by intercepting a pass from Aaron Rodgers.
Williams went on to become one of the better cornerbacks in the NFL over the next decade. Only time will tell whether Kabion Ento’s career follows a similar trajectory, but the unheralded cornerback was one of the standout performers at rainy Lambeau Field.
In two seasons as a receiver at Colorado, Ento started only two games and caught 20 passes. As a way to keep his NFL dreams alive, he moved to cornerback before the 2019 draft.
Ento went undrafted but made enough splash plays during his rookie training camp to stick with the team on the practice squad. However, he broke a foot in training camp last summer and spent the season on injured reserve.
Ento didn’t have a Williams-esque moment Saturday, but he did use his imposing combination of height (6-foot-1⅜) and leaping ability (41½-inch vertical) to break up two passes intended for Malik Taylor.
“I thought Ento did some nice things,” LaFleur said. “He had a couple pass breakups. He’s a guy that’s got to go out there and compete and do it on a consistent basis. We’ll have three more opportunities in live game action to watch him out there, and we’ll see where he ends up.”
Overall it was a good night for the defense, which kept the offense out of the end zone. The first six third-down plays were stopped, including a sack by defensive tackle Dean Lowry. Cornerback Jaire Alexander broke up passes from Aaron Rodgers to Allen Lazard and Davante Adams.
Funchess apologizes
Wide receiver Devin Funchess has apologized for using a racial slur against Asians during a news conference on Saturday night.
“I want to apologize for the disparaging remark I used tonight,” Funchess said in a statement posted on Twitter late Saturday night. “It was not OK. I have grown to develop deep personal and business relationships in the Asian community! I meant no harm, and those that know me, know I have love and respect for all cultures and people. I will learn from this and will continue to grow as a person. I’m forever sorry!”
Funchess, 27, signed with the Packers in April 2020 but hasn’t played a down for them. He opted out of last season and noted at the time his family had been directly impacted by the pandemic.
Funchess played for the Carolina Panthers from 2015-18. He signed with the Colts but fractured his collarbone in the 2019 season opener and missed the rest of the season.
NFL note
All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard agreed to a reworked contract with the Miami Dolphins 12 days after he had requested a trade.
Financial terms weren’t disclosed. Howard had four years left remaining on the five-year extension he signed in May 2019.
Howard had 10 interceptions last year, the most in the NFL since 2007. He has been limited in training camp because of an ankle injury.
Associated Press contributed to this report.