Packers: Despite discussing Will Fuller trade with Texans, teams stands pat THURS

The Packers only had a walkthrough-style practice instead of a full-fledged practice because of a short week. On their 18-player injury report, they listed left tackle David Bakhtiari (chest), running back Aaron Jones (calf), cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Raven Greene (oblique) as having been limited participants after none of the four played in Sunday’s loss to Minnesota. … Running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist), who is poised to play significant snaps as a traditional halfback if Jones can’t go with AJ Dillon and Jamaal Williams on the reserve/COVID-19 list, was listed as a full participant. … For the first time this season, the Packers protected three players on their practice squad so they could not be signed by other teams: Running back Dexter Williams, who also could play a lot against the 49ers; safety Henry Black, who played against Houston two weeks ago; and cornerback Stanford Samuels. … The Packers added tight end Dax Raymond to the practice squad and released tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart. The 6-foot-5, 246-pound Raymond spent part of last season on the Chicago Bears practice squad and was in camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers this summer.