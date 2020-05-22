Packers: Defensive meltdown against 49ers was ‘beyond disappointing’

For those players who aren’t new to the team, though, Pettine said it’s vital for them to move forward from their last on-field showing while not ignoring the mistakes they made against the run.

“I can’t use any other phrase other than beyond disappointing. It’s tough to realize that we played our worst game at the worst time. But at the same point, we own it. We’re not running away from it,” Pettine said. “It’s a huge point of emphasis for us. It’s something we’ve devoted a lot of time to studying, comparing what we’re doing and what we’re coaching to other teams.

“We don’t just blindly think, ‘Hey, I’m not going to look at anything else. We have all the answers.’ We look at a bunch of different factors. Was this a schematic thing? Is there something scheme-wise that’s flawed that they took advantage of? Was this a technique thing? Did we give up a big play because we executed the wrong technique? Or was it a personnel thing? Was it simply their X was better than our O? And each of those answers have corresponding responses to it.