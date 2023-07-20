GREEN BAY — Kenny Clark knows the math is a little fuzzy. In multiple ways.

It used to be a running joke with the Green Bay Packers two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle — drafted in the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at age 20 — that every subsequent rookie draft class would have players older than him. It wasn’t until two years ago that the Packers finally had a class where every player was younger than him.

And now, at the ripe old age of 27 and entering his eighth NFL season, Clark is one of the old men on the roster. Only 10 players are older than him.

“It’s different for sure, but it’s awesome,” Clark said with a smile. “We got a team that’s young.”

And, a defensive line group that’s unproven. After Clark, the most experienced player is third-year man T.J. Slaton, who is joined by two draft picks from last year (first-rounder Devonte Wyatt and seventh-rounder Jonathan Ford) and two more from this year (fourth-rounder Colby Wooden and sixth-rounder Karl Brooks).

Which is where another math equation doesn’t computer: The coaches want to ration Clark’s snaps in an effort to make him more productive and less worn down by season’s end, but how can they do that when there aren’t enough proven commodities around him — after veterans Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed departed in free agency — to give Clark those plays off without playing a bunch of inexperienced guys in his place?

“That’s a good question. I just know if I can take less snaps, it's going to help me be better,” Clark said. “But they’ve got to ball and they’re going to be called on to play. I’m going to do my job in terms of helping develop them, along with everybody else.”

Clark also expects to move up and down the line when he does play instead of being stuck at nose tackle down-in and down-out. Slaton is primarily a nose tackle, and Wyatt is best as a three-technique tackle, so Clark is the only one versatile enough to move around. Thus, defensive coordinator Joe Barry and defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery are working to come up with the right formula for when and where to play him.

“Wherever they need me to fit, I’m fitting in at. And I’m comfortable with that. I feel like I can play everywhere,” Clark said. “It’s grueling in there on the nose. Moving outside would take a load off my body. Early in the year, just having a conversation with Jerry (Montgomery) and the rest of the coaches, they want me to take less snaps to keep me fresher for the season. They want to give these young guys more opportunities.”

As much focus as there has been on the youth movement the Packers have undergone at wide receiver and tight end, the defensive line has five rookies/first-year players, two second-year guys, Slaton, and Clark.

“Yeah, they’re gonna be thrown into the fire,” Montgomery said of the youngsters. “There’s going to be a lot of mistakes early, and hopefully a lot of that happens in preseason and the practices. You’re gonna have to put them in there and let ‘em learn. And we’ll have to live with those mistakes.”

Here’s a closer look at the defensive line as the Packers prepare for camp, which begins with rookies, quarterbacks and players who are coming off injuries reporting on Friday, veterans reporting four days later and the first full-squad practice of the summer set for next Wednesday.

Burning Question

Will Wyatt make the Year 2 jump the Packers are counting on?

Late in his rookie season, Wyatt had his attention-grabbing moments after having next to no impact for much of the season. He had a sack in the season-ending loss to Detroit, and although he played only 224 defensive snaps all season (21.7%), he played 90 of those snaps over the final three games of the year.

The Packers are hoping those were coming attractions for a breakout second season.

“Devonte, Year 1 to Year 2, I expect a massive jump for him,” Montgomery said. “I’m excited about what he brings to the table. You saw some spurts there at the end where he did some really, really nice things. You saw a guy that we drafted to do what he did.

“Not everybody walks in Day 1 and figures it out. Almost no one does. So, it was cool to see him progress throughout the year, build more confidence and be able to play fast. That’s what it’s all about. To get him to play fast and not have that fear of failure. Not being afraid to make a mistake.”

On the rise

Slaton.

Coming out of college, there were questions about Slaton’s work ethic and motor. He seems to have dispelled those concerns to some degree, but he still has a long way to go before he’s solidified himself. That said, with the team moving on from Reed and Lowry, the door is wide open for Slaton, who played in all 17 games with two starts last year, recording 31 tackles (15 solo), two tackles for a loss and two passes defensed

“I had high expectations for T.J. last year, and I don’t think he played those consistently, but he showed flashes,” Montgomery said. “My expectations for him is to be the best version of himself every single day. That’s what we’ve got to get out of him.”

Player to watch

Lukas Van Ness.

Wait, Van Ness, the Packers’ first-round pick? From Iowa? Who’s listed as an outside linebacker on the depth chart? Yeah, him. What’s he doing in a preview of the defensive line? Well, the versatile Van Ness played all across the defensive line during his final season at Iowa, and the coaches are already hatching ideas for how they can use him with his hand in the dirt in pass-rushing situations to generate more pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

Montgomery is especially familiar with Van Ness’ skill set, having played at Iowa himself and with his former Hawkeyes teammate, Kelvin Bell, having been Van Ness’ position coach last year.

“Obviously my college teammate was his coach. So, I know a lot,” Montgomery said. “I know the kid’s got a great work ethic. I’m excited about him. He’s done some really good things since he’s been here already. It should be good. I’m excited to see what he does, especially when the pads get put on.”

Key competition

Wooden vs. Brooks for playing time.

The two rookie draft picks come to the NFL from opposite ends of the defensive line spectrum. The 273-pound Wooden was an undersized defensive lineman at Auburn; the 296-pound Brooks played as a stand-up edge-rushing outside linebacker moving to the defensive line. Given the lack of depth up front, both figure to be part of the line rotation relatively quickly.

“When you have a veteran guys like Dean and J-Reed, you limit those opportunities for those guys to make those mistakes and hurt the defense because you have guys who know what they’re doing. Well, now you’re going to have to throw them in the fire,” Montgomery said. “My job is to get them ready. That’s what I’ve got to do. Come the season opener, they’ll be ready to go — one way or another.”

Numbers game

26.5.

That’s the number of sacks Clark has registered over the past six seasons, second only to outside linebacker Preston Smith (33.5) on the roster over that span. For a player whose sack numbers haven’t been enough to get him more Pro Bowl recognition, raising that number this season would be a potential game-changer for the defense — especially if the coaches move him around.

“It’s just all about the opportunities and making plays,” Clark said. “And I’d definitely have some opportunities out there.”