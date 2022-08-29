Packers: Crosby's status puts Packers in a bind

GREEN BAY — Ramiz Ahmed doesn’t know what will happen between now and Tuesday’s 3 p.m. deadline for the Green Bay Packers to get down to the NFL-mandated 53-man roster limit.

Will the 27-year-old first-year kicker be cast adrift, like so many other players league-wide, and claimed by another team? Or will be out of the NFL again

Will he be waived, then re-signed to the Packers’ 16-man practice squad as insurance behind soon-to-be 38-year-old veteran kicker Mason Crosby? The Packers did carry a practice-squad kicker all last season as a precaution.

Or will general manager Brian Gutekunst keep him on the 53-man roster, unsure of whether Crosby, still in limbo on the physically unable to perform list after offseason arthroscopic knee surgery on his right (kicking) knee, will be cleared in time for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota

Whatever happens, given the circuitous route he took to this point — and the fact that three other kickers (JJ Molson, Dominik Eberle and Gabe Brkic) weren’t able to do what he’s done to stick around — Ahmed is doing his best not to think about it.

“I’m just trying to go out, make some kicks, put the ball where they want me to put it on kickoffs. That’s what you’re supposed to do,” Ahmed said after practice Sunday afternoon. “It’s been a great experience. I appreciate all of it.”

That he’s in this position at all, while not surprising Ahmed himself, is remarkable. Coming out of high school in the Las Vegas area, he was set to kick at UNLV in 2014 but decided not to at the last minute.

He kept kicking and training on his own, while staying in school as a normal student, before a chance encounter with Running Rebels kicker Jonathan Leiva led him to connect with ex-NFL kicker John Carney, who advised him to find a new school to kick for.

In 2016, Ahmed transferred to Arizona State, only to find that the Sun Devils didn’t have a place for them on the roster. He spent one semester in Tempe, then transferred again to Nevada, where he won a walk-on spot during a campus tryout in 2017.

He was the Wolf Pack’s kickoff specialist that fall, then won the full-time place-kicking job in 2018, making 15 of 20 field goals and 40 for 44 on extra points.

He was in camp with the Chicago Bears in 2020 but lost out to Eddy Pineiro, and wound up kicking in the USFL this spring for the Pittsburgh Maulers, making 14 of 22 field-goal attempts, including a 61-yarder.

Since the Packers added him on Aug. 14 to replace Brkic, he has made all six of his kicks in his two preseason games — he’s 3 for 3 on extra points and has made 25-, 45- and 23-yard field goals — and has been perfect in practice as well after a pair of misses right after he signed.

“I think he’s done a really nice job,” Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday, adding that there has been “discussion” about ramping up Crosby’s kicking regimen in hopes of activating him off PUP soon.

“Obviously he’s executed when given the opportunity and he did a nice job with his kickoffs the other night. He’s a young player that has done as good of a job as he could do considering the situation.”

Ahmed said he tweaked his approach after those initial in-practice misses, believing he needed to take more of a “game-like mentality” in practice, which has served him well. He also said he believes his time in the USFL this spring allowed him to be in a good groove upon arriving in Green Bay.

“I definitely think it helped me, because you get back into game-kicking form,” Ahmed said. “So by the time I got here, I felt like I had my process pretty dialed in for games.”

Now, though, he must await his fate. And while Ahmed said he believes he has proven himself as an NFL-capable kicker, he’s not focused on that — or the uncertainty he’s facing along with the rest of the on-the-bubble players on the Packers’ roster.

“Every week — until you’re maybe at Mason’s point — you’re being judged, criticized and your job is never necessarily safe. So if you want to, you can think like that. but it’s not something I think about, really,” Ahmed said. “Proving myself in this league, I guess it's something I want to do, but I don’t want to think about it like that.

“I want to go out and make kicks, and let other people make their judgments. I’ve always known I could kick in the NFL, and that I would kick in the NFL. So right now, I’m just focused on making kicks, and whatever anybody wants to say, they can say.”