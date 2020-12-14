Packers: Crosby comes through from long range in the clutch TUES

Matt LaFleur knew where the ball was, knew where the line of demarcation had been in pre-game warmups. But he also knew his veteran kicker, knew the look in the old man’s eye.

And so, while the Green Bay Packers head coach’s decision to let Mason Crosby try a 57-yard field goal late in the fourth quarter of the Packers’ 31-24 victory over the Detroit Lions Sunday at Ford Field might have been a risky proposition for another coach (see Minnesota Vikings coach Zimmer, Mike), he was completely confident in his guy.

So even though a false start penalty on offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins had moved the ball back five yards to make what had been a 52-yard attempt a 57-yarder, LaFleur overruled special-teams coordinator Shawn Mennenga and let Crosby and the field-goal unit stay on the field in a 28-21 game.

“It was one of those deals where I knew our field-goal line was the 37-yard line. And that put us back to the (39), and Shawn was ready to throw the punt team out there,” LaFleur recounted. “(But) I looked at Mason and I said, ‘Can you hit this?’ And he said, ‘Yes.’ And I just I figured we could fudge that line just a little bit.

“That’s a lot of faith and belief in Mason’s abilities. He knows himself. He’s been doing it a long time. I’m just glad. Definitely, he made us right.”