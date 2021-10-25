Packers: COVID sacks team for big losses

For the uninitiated, NFL teams — even ones playing at home — stay together at a hotel the night before games. Rodgers called the concept “antiquated” as he revealed the back issue at the end of his postgame press briefing Sunday afternoon.

“I woke up this morning and my back was killing me. It was all locked up,,” said Rodgers, who completed 27 of 35 passes against Washington for 274 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (127.6 rating) and credited athletic trainer Nate Weir and chiropractor Mike Zoelle for getting him ready. “I came in here early, and I’m thankful for those guys taking care of me in order to go out and play.

“My back was a little stiff Saturday (and) there’s an antiquated procedural thing in our league where the most important night of sleep we stay at a hotel. I don’t want to blame it on the hotel — it’s a nice hotel — but my bed at the house that I sleep in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think. That’s just my opinion.”

