Packers: COVID sacks team for big losses

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers likely will have to face the unbeaten Arizona Cardinals without 2020 All-Pro receiver Davante Adams and defensive coordinator Joe Barry.
General manager Brian Gutekunst announced Monday afternoon that the team has placed Adams on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That announcement came just over an hour after coach Matt LaFleur confirmed that Barry had tested positive.
LaFleur said that Barry is fully vaccinated and therefore possibly could join the Packers (6-1) for Thursday night's game if he tested negative Tuesday and Wednesday.
"But I'm not going to hold my breath on that," LaFleur said.
LaFleur spoke to reporters before the announcement regarding Adams, who is tied for second in the NFL in catches (73) and is third in yards receiving (744). He did say there were "potentially some other issues with staff."
The reserve/COVID-19 list is for players who either test positive or have close contact with someone who's infected.
LaFleur said the Packers are in advanced protocols and conducted all of Monday's coaches meetings virtually. LaFleur said all team personnel have to wear masks while in the building, whether or not they're vaccinated.
The Packers are working through which assistant will be responsible for calling defensive plays Thursday if Barry's unavailable. One candidate could be defensive backs coach Jerry Gray, who has been a defensive coordinator with the Buffalo Bills (2001-05) and Tennessee Titans (2011-13).
"I think regardless of how we do it, it'll be a collective effort with everybody involved and having an input," LaFleur said. "But certainly you feel confident with a guy like Jerry, who's called it before and has had a top-five defense in this league. So we definitely have people that we feel are capable of getting the job done."
Bad night's rest?
Aaron Rodgers has plenty of endorsement deals — shoes, insurance, a health-care system, a series of car dealerships, really expensive watches — but the Green Bay Packers quarterback won’t be doing any testimonials for the local hotel where the team stays the night before home games at Lambeau Field.
And Rodgers apparently will try to convince coach Matt LaFleur to let him sleep in his own bed at home on the eve of future home games, too, after Rodgers woke up Sunday morning with back pain before helping the Packers to a 24-10 win over the Washington Football Team — pain Rodgers chalked up to the bed he slept in on Saturday night.
“Coach Rodgers and I will have a discussion after this, I'm sure,” LaFleur said amid hearty laughs when asked about Rodgers’ sleeping arrangements going forward. “We'll talk about that in-house.”
LaFleur also said he was unaware of Rodgers’ back problems.
“First I heard of it right there,” he said when asked after the game.
For the uninitiated, NFL teams — even ones playing at home — stay together at a hotel the night before games. Rodgers called the concept “antiquated” as he revealed the back issue at the end of his postgame press briefing Sunday afternoon.
“I woke up this morning and my back was killing me. It was all locked up,,” said Rodgers, who completed 27 of 35 passes against Washington for 274 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions (127.6 rating) and credited athletic trainer Nate Weir and chiropractor Mike Zoelle for getting him ready. “I came in here early, and I’m thankful for those guys taking care of me in order to go out and play.
“My back was a little stiff Saturday (and) there’s an antiquated procedural thing in our league where the most important night of sleep we stay at a hotel. I don’t want to blame it on the hotel — it’s a nice hotel — but my bed at the house that I sleep in every other night of my time here in Green Bay would probably be a little bit of a better option, I think. That’s just my opinion.”
Smith’s impact felt
Veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith missed the first game of his NFL career — ending an ironman streak of 102 consecutive games played — because of an oblique injury he suffered last week at Chicago. LaFleur said Smith was “close” to playing and acknowledged the short week factored into the thinking of holding Smith out, with just three days between Sunday’s win and Thursday night’s game at Arizona.
“I think it was a selfless thing to do for him not to play, to be honest with you,” LaFleur said. “He and I sat down and we had a conversation, so I’ve got to give him a lot of credit. Obviously, there’s a lot of pride when you’ve started your entire career and haven’t missed a game. I mean, that’s a big deal. I think that was tough on him, but I’ve got to give him a lot of credit for being a team guy.”
Fellow edge rusher Rashan Gary said Smith was engaged throughout the game, delivering coaching points to him and other pass-rushers whenever possible.
“We’re coming off and he’s encouraging us, pushing us and holding us to that standard,” said Gary, who had two sacks on Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke. “With him coaching, it really felt like he was out there playing, but he wasn’t. He was just having that leadership, man. P, come back soon.”
Block party
Despite watching kicker Mason Crosby get a 34-yard field goal blocked, LaFleur raved about the Packers’ special-teams units, which got a blocked field goal of their own (by rookie defensive lineman T.J. Slaton), another strong punting performance by Corey Bojorquez (including a 53-yarder to flip the field and a 37-yarder that fell softly just short of the goal line late in the game), and the kickoff coverage units held Washington returner DeAndre Carter in check (25-yard average on four returns.