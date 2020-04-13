Packers: Could team have ‘courage’ to pick Aaron Rodgers’ successor?

GREEN BAY — A year ago – back when prospects were able to actually make in-person visits to NFL teams’ headquarters and weren’t relegated to video conference calls like they have been because of the COVID-19 pandemic – the Green Bay Packers created a little pre-draft buzz by using one of their 30 allotted invitations on Missouri quarterback Drew Lock.
And while Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst tried to downplay the significance of Lock’s trip to Titletown – “Sometimes,” a smirking Gutekunst said a week before the draft, “there's just some subterfuge thrown in there” – it turned out that the Packers were legitimately interested in Lock and might’ve used their second-round pick on him had the Denver Broncos not traded up to take him two slots before the Packers went on the clock at No. 44 overall.
Now, with two-time NFL MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers another year older and by his own admission another year closer to retirement – even though the 36-year-old remains steadfast in his plans to play into his 40s like his buddy Tom Brady – the question looms over the Packers’ preparations for the April 23-25 NFL Draft:
Would the Packers really pick a quarterback early in the draft?
To hear Gutekunst tell it … yes.
Rodgers finished his first season in head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense having completed 353 of 569 passes (62.0 percent) for 4,002 yards with 26 touchdowns, four interceptions and 36 sacks for a passer rating of 95.4 — the third-lowest single-season passer rating of his career. Only his 93.8 rating in 2008, his first year as the starter, and his 92.7 rating in 2015 were lower.
Asked during a Q&A session with beat writers before leaving for the annual NFL combine in February if he thought it was too early to consider picking Rodgers’ successor, Gutekunst replied, “Obviously he’s still playing at an elite level. But for me, I was raised (in scouting) by Ron Wolf and Ted Thompson. If there’s a quarterback we think can play, that’s a starter in the National Football League, we’ll never pass that up.
“But I’m really glad ‘12’ is back there, again really excited to see what he can do in Year 2. I know Matt talks a lot about Matt Ryan (in Atlanta) and what he did in Year 2, the comparatives there. Obviously, Aaron has played at an elite level for a long time. Seeing what (Rodgers) did in Year 1 with Matt, I’m just really excited where the offense and he can go.”
Gutekunst, who was the Packers’ southeast area scout when Thompson picked Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft despite having Brett Favre in the middle of a Pro Football Hall of Fame career, said he isn’t worried about how Rodgers would react to him taking a quarterback. That said, Gutekunst did call Thompson’s decision “courageous” because not everyone was on board with the pick.
“I do remember Mike Sherman was our head coach and there were a lot of people not real thrilled about that (pick) at the time,” Gutekunst remembered. “Ted had been back (as GM) for, what, three months? Something like that.
“If you really look back at that, Brett Favre is your quarterback, the coaching staff had been here, and Ted was (just) coming in. To have the courage at that time to do that, and what that one decision did for the organization for how many years later? That stuck with me. It could have been real easy to do something different. He thought that was the right thing to do, and he did it. That’s always stuck with me.”
Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season and unlike his predecessor, Rodgers hasn’t hemmed and hawed about possibly retiring the way Favre did annually. But, Rodgers seems to have prepared himself for the possibility of Gutekunst using a Day 1 or Day 2 pick on his position, even with the team coming off an NFC Championship Game appearance and with holes elsewhere needing to be filled.
“Look, I’m realistic; I know where we’re at as an organization and where I’m at in my career,” Rodgers said in an ESPN Wisconsin interview earlier this offseason. “I still feel like I have a ton of years left playing at a high level. I’m confident enough. I’ve always felt like it doesn’t matter who you bring in, they’re not going to be able to beat me out any time soon. I feel really confident about my abilities and my play.
“We’ve drafted guys over the years. My first year starting we drafted two quarterbacks in 2008. We’ve drafted various guys over the years. I understand the business and the nature of it. I’d obviously love to bring guys in that are going to be able to play and compete right away. I understand it’s a business. I wouldn’t have a problem.”
Best in class
Joe Burrow, LSU.
From an unhappy backup at Ohio State to a Heisman Trophy-winner and national champion, the next line item on Burrow’s checklist is being the No. 1 overall pick by the Cincinnati Bengals. He’ll mark that one off on opening night, with good reason: He has size (6-foot-3, 221 pounds), arm talent (downfield accuracy, excellent touch) and intangibles (intensely competitive, confident). After some talk that he might not play for the Bengals, Burrow has made it clear that he will go to Cincinnati, where he’ll get to play in his home state.
“It’s 2 hours, 15 minutes from my house. I could go home for dinner if I wanted to. Not a lot of pro athletes could get to do that,” Burrow said. “I’m not going to not play. I’m a ballplayer. Whoever takes me, I’m going to go show up.”
Next men up
Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama; Justin Herbert, Oregon; Jordan Love, Utah State; Jacob Eason, Washington; Jake Fromm, Georgia; Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma.
Pick to click
Jordan Love, Utah State.
The Packers were among the teams to hold “virtual” visits with Love, who was terrific as a first-year starter as a sophomore in 2018 (32 touchdown passes against six interceptions) but regressed statistically last year after a coaching change and the departure of nine offensive starters (20 TD passes versus 17 INTs). Most scouts feel he’s a high-upside quarterback who would benefit from a year or two of developing as a backup behind a proven starter, as Rodgers did behind Favre. If he’s still on the board at No. 30, he certainly could tempt the Packers.
“I feel that I still have a lot to improve on, but I’m getting better each and every day on the field,” Love said. “In college, obviously, I ran a spread/high-tempo offense, and that’s a bit different than the offenses they run in the NFL. I’ve got a lot of room to improve and learn.
“The most important thing to be is to be more consistent. You watch my film, there are some plays where I make an incredible throw, and the next thing you know, I miss a swing route on a checkdown. Being more consistent in all my throws, my footwork, in the pocket, under center, doing dropbacks and things like that. It’s something I’ve practiced since the season ended.”
Buy local
James Morgan, Florida International
Historically, the Packers have used late-round picks to take fliers on quarterbacks they saw as developmental prospects. It worked well under Wolf, who picked seven quarterbacks in the nine drafts he ran in Green Bay and flipped Mark Brunell (fifth round, 1993), Matt Hasselbeck (sixth round, 1998) and Aaron Brooks (fourth round, 1999) for extra draft picks after they served as backups behind Favre. Under Thompson, the Packers took fewer late-round chances on quarterbacks, as Thompson – after taking Rodgers with his first ever pick as GM – took only five other quarterbacks in his next 12 drafts: Furman’s Ingle Martin (fifth round, 2006); Louisville’s Brian Brohm (second round, 2008); LSU’s Matt Flynn (seventh round, 2008); Tennessee-Chattanooga’s B.J. Coleman (seventh round, 2012) and UCLA’s Brett Hundley (fifth round, 2015).
Morgan, who grew up in the Green Bay area and attended Ashwaubenon High School just down Ridge Road from Lambeau Field, was one of the stars of the annual NFL the Packers could add another Day 3 quarterback well worth developing.
“It would be phenomenal. Obviously, that’s my dream growing up,” Morgan said. “Whatever team takes a chance on me I’m extremely excited for. If it works out for the Packers that would be a dream for me obviously, but really excited to be on an active roster.”
