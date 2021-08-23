Packers: Concerned about star pass rusher Za’Darius Smith’s back TUES

GREEN BAY — Za’Darius Smith has taken part in just one practice during all of training camp, and the Green Bay Packers are starting to worry that their star edge rusher might not be back in action anytime soon — and may not be ready for the team’s Sept. 12 regular-season opener at New Orleans.
Insisting that Smith’s absence has been solely related to the back injury that had him starting training camp on the non-football injury list — and not because of any unhappiness with his contract, which has two years remaining on it — general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur both expressed degrees of concern about Smith’s situation on Sunday,
“I’m not quite sure when we’ll get ‘Z’ back,” LaFleur said, one day after the Packers’ 23-14 loss to the New York Jets. “He’s injured right now. I know he wants to be out there, but we’re going to be smart with him. He’s obviously a big-time player for us. It definitely is a concern.”
Gutekunst was asked in multiple ways whether Smith’s lack of practice time was in any way connected to unhappiness with his contract, and Gutekunst said it did not, despite a Pro Football Talk report.
Told that having a legitimate minor injury and being dissatisfied with one’s contract are not mutually exclusive and asked whether Smith has expressed any displeasure with his contract to him, Gutekunst replied, “No. We worked something earlier to kind of move money around and stuff — earlier, like right at the beginning of training camp, I believe.
“Listen, I don’t really talk about the details of contracts, but this specific thing, he’s got an injury that we’re working through.”
It’s unclear what kind of adjustment was made, if any, to Smith’s contract around the players’ July 27 reporting date for camp. The Packers did restructure Smith’s contract to create salary-cap space in the spring, when Smith was hoping for a contract extension that added years and more guaranteed money to his deal.
Smith signed a four-year, $66 million free-agent deal in March 2019 that included a $20 million guaranteed signing bonus and has responded with back-to-back Pro Bowl seasons. He was named second-team All-Pro last season, even though his sack numbers dropped slightly from 2019 (from 13.5 to 12.5) and there was a significant drop in his quarterback pressures, the statistic he himself has said is the most important (from an NFL-high 93 to 51, according to Pro Football Focus).
With the Packers needing to restructure a host of contracts to get under the salary cap this spring, Smith’s deal was altered to convert base salary into signing-bonus money, creating nearly $7.4 million in salary-cap space but not adding any new money to the existing deal, which expires after the 2022 season.
Smith, who turns 29 on Sept. 8, is now set to count an astronomical $28.1 million against the 2022 cap, which is already problematic for the Packers because of a number of other high-priced contracts.
Smith reported to camp on time but was placed on the NFI list with a back injury that LaFleur, at the time, indicated was not a long-term concern. Smith was activated and took part in his first — and, as it turned out, only — practice in camp last Monday, Aug. 16. He then sat out both of the team’s joint practices with the Jets on Wednesday and Thursday, and he was among the key players who didn’t dress for Saturday’s game.
The Packers are set to practice on Monday and Tuesday this week, but LaFleur wasn’t certain if Smith would be back on the field. While Gutekunst said Smith is “day-to-day” with his injury, LaFleur was asked if it could keep Smith out of the opener against the Saints and replied, “It could, potentially.”
New defensive coordinator Joe Barry had been counting on a three edge-rusher package of the two Smiths — Za’Darius and Preston — plus 2019 first-round pick Rashan Gary, who came on strong last year. If Za’Darius Smith isn’t available when the games start to count, the next options would be 2020 seventh-round pick Jonathan Garvin or recent waiver-wire pickup Chauncey Rivers.
Outside linebackers coach Mike Smith raved about Garvin on Sunday, even though Garvin played only 85 defensive snaps last season.
“He’s going to have a great career. I just love his demeanor,” Mike Smith said. “I want to see his birth certificate. I think he’s 35. He’s got an old soul. But he’s going to be a good player. He’s still got a lot of growing to do, but he’s going to be a special player in this league.”
Extra points
LaFleur said the team is hopeful that No. 2 quarterback Jordan Love, sidelined since suffering a right (throwing) shoulder strain in the Aug. 14 preseason opener against Houston, will be able to do individual drills in practice on Monday and perhaps take part in team drills on Tuesday. “He threw with our trainers every day,” LaFleur said. “It’s just trying to get the volume up, trying to get the velocity up, the distance (up), just to see how he feels.” … After watching the film of Saturday’s loss, LaFleur absolved No. 3 quarterback Kurt Benkert on the back-to-back plays where he fell coming out from under center, saying that rookie right guard Royce Newman’s footwork was the issue, not Benkert’s. “Royce, I thought, he did a lot of great things, but just on those two plays in particular his left foot actually crossed over behind the center’s foot and he stepped on the quarterback,” LaFleur said. “I don’t think I’ve seen that happen two times in one series ever before.” Benkert still led the offense to a touchdown on that drive. … The Packers will have to make five roster moves to get down to the NFL-mandated 80-player limit by Tuesday at 3 p.m., but Gutekunst said he wished the rules allowed for him to have 90 players on the roster through the final preseason game, as was the case two years ago. “My preference would be we’d have about 150 going into the last (preseason game). That would be my preference,” Gutekunst joked. “But the more, the better, I think. (Cutting to 80) just doesn’t make a lot of sense to me. I understand why they do it; it’s just I think it would be much better the more players we had.”