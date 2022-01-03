Packers clinch NFC’s top seed in rout of Vikings

GREEN BAY — The road to Super Bowl LVI in Tinseltown will go through Titletown — at least on the NFC side of the NFL’s playoff bracket.

The Green Bay Packers will get to stay at home for the postseason — and they’ll get the opening weekend off, having secured the lone conference first-round playoff bye — thanks to Sunday night’s 37-10 victory over the completely overmatched Minnesota Vikings at chilly Lambeau Field.

And now, the question is whether head coach Matt LaFleur should play his starters — particularly quarterback Aaron Rodgers and star wide receiver Davante Adams, but the first-stringers as a group — in next Sunday’s now-meaningless regular-season finale on the road against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

If Rodgers and Adams have their way, they’ll play — at least initially.

“I don’t want to say (there’s) a sense of relaxation, because that’s definitely not what it is at all, but we’re pretty banged up. So anytime we can get some of our guys some extra rest, I think that’s what we’re definitely looking forward to,” Adams said. “But it definitely doesn’t mean we’re letting the foot off the gas going into next week.”

Added Rodgers, who has been dealing with a fractured pinkie toe on his left foot, which he broke while quarantining after his Nov. 3 positive COVID-19 result: “I don’t think I need to play. Just like I don’t think I need to practice all the time. But I do enjoy practicing, and this is a first game that my toe got through the game without any issues. No pregame pain-killer shot. I’m feeling good. I’m happy about it.

“There was definitely a time a few weeks ago when I started to project out and think, ‘If we can get the (No.) 1 seed, it could be two-plus weeks of rest.’ (But) I’m going to play next week, and I expect Davante to play and our guys to play. We’re looking forward to finishing off the season on a high note and then getting the bye.”

LaFleur reserved the right to change his mind as the week goes on, but in the immediate aftermath of a game in which his team outgained the Vikings, 481-206, even with the 38 yards the Vikings gained during a garbage-time drive in the closing moments, he indicated he’ll play his starters at least for a while.

In each of LaFleur’s first two seasons, the Packers went into the regular-season finale with something to play for: In 2019, the Packers needed a victory in Detroit to secure the No. 2 seed and a first-round playoff bye; last season, they needed to beat the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field to clinch the No. 1 playoff seed.

“That’s something that I certainly didn’t really put a whole lot of thought into until probably after the game,” said LaFleur, who is now 39-9 in regular-season play as the Packers’ head coach. “But that does seem, for me speaking right now, a long time (to be) off. So, we’ll kind of play it by ear. We’ll have conversations certainly with our staff. We’ll definitely have talks with our players. And we’ll make the best decision for us.

“But if you asked me right now, I’d say my gut is that these guys are going to play at least a little bit next week.”

Thanks to the Arizona Cardinals’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys earlier in the day, the Packers took the field knowing that they could wrap up the NFC’s No. 1 seed for the second straight year with a victory. And with the Vikings playing without starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, who tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, Minnesota barely put up a fight with limited backup Sean Mannion at the controls.

As a result the Packers improved to 13-3 on the year, with one game remaining in this, the NFL’s first 17-game regular season. The Packers were 13-3 in each of head coach Matt LaFleur’s first two seasons as coach, but lost in the NFC Championship Game each year — in 2019 on the road at the San Francisco 49ers, and last year at home to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, despite earning the No. 1 seed and playing that conference title game at home.

The Vikings, meanwhile, went from beating the Packers 34-31 on Nov. 21 to losing four of their next six games — leaving them at 7-9 on the year and officially eliminated from playoff contention.

“I didn’t feel like we gave ourselves a chance to win. The first half kind of got away from us,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said. “Time of possession. Didn’t move the ball really at all. Got away from the run game way too soon. Then, in the second half, we didn’t play well enough defense. Give them credit. They’re a good team. And they got after us tonight.”

Whether the Packers can turn this year’s top seed into a berth in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles remains to be seen. If they do, Rodgers would go back to the Super Bowl for the first time since leading the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV championship in his third season as the starter, with the decade-long gap between the Super Bowl appearances being the longest for any quarterback in NFL history.

Rodgers, in position to win his fourth NFL MVP award and second in a row, finished the night having completed 29 of 38 passes for 288 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions (114.8 passer rating) before giving way to backup Jordan Love with 7 minutes, 18 seconds to play in the game.

The Lambeau Field crowd of 77,832 serenaded Rodgers with chants of “MVP! MVP!” following a 3-yard scramble with 5 minutes left in the third quarter. They did it again about midway through the fourth quarter after Rodgers picked up a first down with a 5-yard scramble on third-and-3 from Minnesota’s 12-yard line.

Wide receiver Davante Adams caught 11 passes for 136 yards and a touchdown, giving him 117 receptions on the season — breaking his own franchise single-season record of 115, set last year. With 1,498 yards on the year, he also pulled to within 21 yards of the club’s single-season receiving yardage record, set by former teammate Jordy Nelson, who had 1,519 yards in 2014, when Adams was a rookie.

The Packers’ running back duo of Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon combined for 139 rushing yards and 189 total yards from scrimmage, with Jones breaking 28- and 27-yard runs early in the game and Dillon crashing into the end zone for a pair of second-half touchdowns.

The Packers started slowly, settling for a field goal on their opening drive, failing on a fourth-and-3 play from the Vikings’ 11-yard line and settling for another Mason Crosby field goal on their third red-zone trip of the night, leaving them with just a 6-0 lead midway through the first half.

But with the Vikings offense essentially a non-factor without Cousins, who threw for 341 yards and three touchdowns in the Vikings’ win at U.S. Bank Stadium six weeks ago, it didn’t matter. Rodgers threw his two touchdown passes in the final 4:11 of the first half, hitting Allen Lazard for a 20-yard touchdown, then Adams for an 11-yard score on the ensuing possession to give the Packers a 20-3 lead at halftime.

From there, it was just a matter of surviving the 10-degree temperatures and getting out of the game with everyone healthy. Dillon’s first touchdown made it 27-3, his second made it 37-10, and even with the 38 yards the Vikings gained during a garbage-time drive in the closing moments, the Packers still outgained them, 481-206. NBC Sports’ cameras frequently captured Rodgers smiling as he watched from the sideline, enjoying being a spectator.

How much time he’ll spend as a spectator next week now becomes the question, as LaFleur must mull the rest-versus-rust decision. But on this night, the Packers did exactly what they were supposed to do—demolish an inferior opponent playing without its quarterback and outside the friendly confines of its indoor stadium in single-digit temperatures.

“Every team is different. Last year, we didn’t get that good Green Bay weather (in the playoffs). Tonight was one of those nights,” Rodgers said. “We haven’t had a game like this in a while, temperature wise. It’s just different. It is different. The whole feel of it. I feel like teams can break a little bit easier when it is this cold because there’s an excuse: The weather. We’re out there, we’re cold as well. But when you’re rolling on offense, you kind of get that extra little jolt because you know the defense is on their heels a little bit, and also they’re probably a little bit more cold than you are.

“We’re happy with the No. 1 seed. A lot of us were checking out the game before, the Cardinal-Cowboy game before we went out to pregame warmups. ... I knew we just had to get a win and we’d be the (No.) 1 seed.”

