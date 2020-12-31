Packers: Claim run-stuffing Damon ‘Snacks’ Harrison to bolster run defense FRI

“He’ll be at practice today,” LaFleur said. “He will potentially be suiting up Sunday. We’ll see how the week goes. I think that’s always hard to ask of somebody. But then again, you’re dealing with a true pro, a vet that’s been around and seen a lot. It’s just how fast can we get him acclimated to what we’re trying to do and what we’re asking him to do. But like I said, we’re just really happy to have him in the building.”

The 6-foot-3, 351-pound Harrison was waived by the Seahawks on Monday after he requested his release from the team after being inactive for Seattle’s win over the Los Angeles Rams a day earlier. He had signed with the Seahawks practice squad — despite the Packers also being interested in him — on Oct. 7, then moved onto the Seahawks’ active roster and made his Seattle debut on Nov. 15 against the Rams.

He saw action in six games with Seattle, playing 138 snaps. His best performance came on Dec. 13 against the New York Jets, when he had six tackles and forced a fumble in just 23 defensive snaps.