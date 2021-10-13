Packers: Chicago has kept hope alive while watching Favre, Rodgers thrive FRI

But at this point, the Bears are back to developing what they hope will be their own great QB in Fields, after moving on from Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, following last season. And while Fields has shown flashes, he’s also been inconsistent, as young players always are.

“I think we have a good feel of who he is and how he's growing each week,” Bears coach Matt Nagy said. “I think we feel good about that and how we can continue to help grow him. We want to make sure that he is doing what we're asking within the scheme, but then also letting his personality show and his play show.

“As we grow, I think that's where you start to see more of the good and less of the bad. But it takes a little bit of time.”

Meanwhile, veteran Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson, who chose the Bears over the Packers in free agency in 2018, was asked Wednesday if he ever wonders what it would have been like to play with Rodgers instead of the Bears’ myriad of quarterbacks.

“When you sit there and watch guys, I think that any player can imagine when you see the different things that a person like Aaron Rodgers does, or a person like Tom Brady,” Robinson replied. “You just sit back and watch them, and these are some of the greatest players to ever play that position.