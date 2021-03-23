Packers: Bring back Kevin King, adjust more contracts to create cap space

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay Packers agreed to a one-year deal to bring back free-agent cornerback Kevin King on Tuesday, and they did it with salary-cap space they created by restructuring safety Adrian Amos’ and kicker Mason Crosby’s contracts.

They also did it without making any alterations to reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers’ contract, despite an NFL Network report that the two sides were discussing a restructured deal.

Rodgers is under contract through the 2023 season, but he’s set to carry an NFL-high $37.5 million salary-cap number in 2021 and the remainder of the deal provides no financial or contractual guarantees that the team won’t move on after the 2021 season to replace Rodgers with last year’s first-round pick, Jordan Love, as the starting quarterback.

King’s deal is reportedly worth $6 million for 2021, although the structure of the deal and how much money is guaranteed are unclear.

By bringing King back, the Packers will be able to keep their starting secondary together, with Amos, fellow safety Darnell Savage and second-team all-pro cornerback Jaire Alexander all under contract for 2021. The Packers also made a qualifying offer to their fifth defensive back, restricted free-agent slot corner Chandon Sullivan, meaning he should return as well.