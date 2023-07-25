GREEN BAY — For all the oxygen sucked up in recent years by the debate about whether the Green Bay Packers owed it to their future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback to make him a greater part of their personnel decision-making conversations, it turns out that general manager Brian Gutekunst was willing to listen to someone outside of the scouting department when it came to roster decisions after all.

It was just special-teams coordinator/assistant head coach Rich Bisaccia, not Aaron Rodgers.

Even before Bisaccia turned around the Packers’ woebegone special teams units last season — in longtime NFL columnist Rick Gosselin’s 42nd annual special-teams rankings, the Packers finished in 22nd place in the 32-team league in 2022, a 10-spot improvement over the last-place mess that head coach Matt LaFleur presided over with Maurice Drayton coordinating the 2021 group — Gutekunst was at least willing to listen to his thoughts on personnel, leading to roster additions like safety Dallin Leavitt and first-team All-Pro kick returner Keisean Nixon, both of whom were cornerstones of the special teams’ improvements.

“Certainly, Rich has had a big impact,” LaFleur said after promoting Bisaccia to assistant head coach. “Just watching how he coaches, has had a impact on me. How he leads, the messages he gives to those guys. There's a lot to learn from Rich Bisaccia. We are so fortunate to have him.”

Gutekunst seems to agree. During an offseason in which the Packers said goodbye to a host of longtime contributors (including Rodgers), the only area Gutekunst was active in free agency was on special teams, where he re-signed Nixon, Leavitt, and fellow core special-teams players Rudy Ford, Tyler Davis, Eric Wilson and Corey Ballentine. The Packers’ two outside free-agent additions were also primarily special-teamers: Ex-San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore and long-snapper Matt Orzech.

“I think anytime you can keep your core together, as long as they can still perform at a high level, is good for our team,” Bisaccia said. “Credit to Brian and Coach LaFleur and them putting their heads together and getting our guys back that we think (are core players). As the year went on, to your point, I thought we got a little bit better. We started to perform a little bit better.”

And when it came to his sixth-round selection of Auburn kicker Anders Carlson during the NFL Draft in April, Gutekunst made it very clear that Bisaccia influenced the decision — which, in turn, almost certainly meant the end of veteran kicker Mason Crosby’s 16-year run in Green Bay.

“(Carlson) was a kicker that Rich has extensive experience with. He had his brother (Daniel) and has known (Anders) for quite a while,” Gutekunst explained after Day 3 of the draft. “He’s struggled through some injuries here over the past couple years after a very promising start. So we felt really good about where he was headed, and again, I think the relationship Rich had was a positive factor for us picking him.”

Carlson became the 11th kicker the Packers have drafted in franchise history, but the first since the team took Crosby in the sixth round in 2007 out of Colorado. Crosby won the job from incumbent Dave Rayner that summer in training camp and, despite some difficult years, never relinquished it. It’s hard to imagine the rebuilding Packers not living with any growing pains Carlson endures this season, even after watching Crosby go 25 of 29 on field-goal attempts last season, with three of his four misses coming from 50 yards or more away.

During an appearance on ESPN Wisconsin’s “Wilde & Tausch” earlier this month, Crosby said he plans on kicking in the NFL this season and is simply awaiting an opportunity.

“I’m getting myself ready for training camp and feeling good,” Crosby said. “I’m excited for what this next opportunity holds, and we’ll see what happens. It’s been unreal that this is the first time in 16 years that I’ve been a free agent. Been so fortunate and really thankful that through all these years I’ve been able to get a deal done with the Packers before I ever tested the market. So, it’s a little bit unknown.”

Here’s a closer look at the specialists as the Packers prepare for training camp, which begins in earnest with the team’s first full-squad practice today.

Burning Question

Is Anders Carlson up to the task?

The 25-year-old Carlson’s numbers from college are difficult to interpret. In his six seasons at Auburn, he made just 71.8% of his field goals (79 of 110). From 40 yards or closer, he was nearly automatic, making 49 of 54 field-goal attempts (90.7%). Beyond 40 yards, though, he struggled making just 30 of 56 attempts (53.6%).

Carlson suffered a torn ACL in his left (non-kicking) led that ended his 2021 season, but he returned last year and made 12 of 17 field-goal attempts (70.6%) and all 22 of his extra points tries. Gutekunst dismissed concerns about Carlson’s accuracy last season, chalking it up to the injury. Crosby, a sixth-round pick in 2007, had his own ups and downs as a rookie, but unlike Carlson, he wasn’t immediately following the franchise’s all-time leading scorer. The Packers moved on from then-leader Ryan Longwell following the 2005 season.

“For me, I obviously want to acknowledge the legacy he created and the legend that he is (in Green Bay),” Carlson said of Crosby. “But for me, I’m truly just focused on what I’m doing, the teammate I can be for the guys up there, and just putting my best foot forward every day.”

On the rise

Nixon.

The Packers kept Nixon when the sides agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $6 million just as the early negotiation window of free agency opened. During a quiet free-agency period, his re-signing was the team’s biggest move.

Nixon earned his All-Pro honors by leading the NFL in kick-return average at 28.8 yards per return. He assumed the job almost midway through the season and was a game-changer, leading the NFL in kickoff returns of 50 yards or longer (five) and delivering the NFL’s longest kickoff return of the season when he scored on a 105-yard return against the Minnesota Vikings at Lambeau Field on Jan. 1.

“I got my own standards as a person for myself and my own expectations. I always want to prove it to myself that I am who I say I am,” Nixon said this offseason. “That's the biggest thing is coming to work every day and showing who I am. The coaches know who I am and trust in my commitment to this team and to my career.”

Player to watch

O’Donnell.

The veteran punter is, incredibly, one of only four players remaining on the roster to have reached his 30th birthday. But in May, the team did sign Whelan, who punted in the XFL in the spring and certainly fits the youth movement the team is currently undergoing. Whelan earned All-XFL honors after ranking No. 3 in the league in both punting average (45.6) and punts inside the 20 (11), and at UC-Davis, he punted in 47 games in five seasons (2017-21), finishing his career ranked No. 1 in school history in punting average (44.0) and punts inside the 20 (86).

Should the Packers choose to continue their roster reset and the Ireland-born Whelan shows enough potential, it’s possible they’ll go young at punter just as they have at kicker. After all, O’Donnell’s numbers weren’t all that impressive a year ago, when he ranked 27th in gross average and 30th in net average out of 31 qualifying punters.

Key competition

Orzech vs. Hatcher.

The Packers moved on from Jack Coco after he handled the long-snapping duties as an undrafted rookie free agent a year ago, and now they’re giving Orzech and Hatcher a whirl. Orzech certainly has the inside track, given his experience and that he won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. While the punt return job is also open, it’s important to remember how inept long-snapping factored into Crosby’s 2021 kicking troubles. It’s one of those positions that doesn’t seem important until something goes awry.

Numbers game

9.0

That’s what the Packers averaged on punt returns last season with Amari Rodgers (20), Nixon (11) and Randall Cobb (four) accounting for the team’s 35 returns. That average put the Packers at No. 15 in the 32-team league.