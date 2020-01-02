Packers: Billy Turner's positivity has been contagious for Packers FRI

"The positivity through the clothing and all of that, that's something that probably over the last two to three years has been more so evolving for me. I don't know how to explain it. I've always been a person to wear what he wants to wear and to express his self through clothing. I like it because it's a form of art. Style, in my mind, and the fashion world is a form of art. So being able to just take something in your head, in your imagination, and to create that is something special. It's fun. It calms me down. It's just something that I like to do."