Packers: 'Big Dog' showing he still has some bite

“Every time we go to ‘Cedes in the pass game, even though we don’t do it a ton, he seems to deliver,” head coach Matt LaFleur said. “That (overtime catch) was a pretty big moment in the game, taking that screen pass 20 yards and his ability to be elusive. I always call him, ‘Sweet Feet’ when he gets going like that.”

Entering Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, the 37-year-old Lewis has just four receptions for 60 yards. Now in his fourth season in Green Bay, he’s caught a not-so-grand total of 37 passes for 404 yards and four touchdowns in 56 games (including playoffs) with the Packers, a reception total he surpassed in five of his first seven individual seasons with the Jaguars, who picked him in the first round of the 2006 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

“I mean, ‘Cedes probably has the best film on the team since he’s been here, as far as grading out,” said wide receiver Davante Adams, who has become close friends with Lewis—and who has caught more passes in the first five games (42) than Lewis has in a Packers uniform. “Obviously he’s not playing 70 plays (per game), but when he’s in there, he’s controlling grown men (as a blocker). And then when his name is called in the pass game, whether it’s a screen or a keeper or whatever it is, he’s making it count, man.