GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari’s assessment of Jordan Love following Wednesday’s joint practice with the Cincinnati Bengals might’ve been tinged with just a tiny bit of snark.

“Hall of Famer,” Bakhtiari said of the Green Bay Packers’ first-year starting quarterback. “First ballot.”

Far be it from the five-time All-Pro left tackle and Aaron Rodgers loyalist to go overboard in his praise of his BFF’s replacement, but when Bakhtiari dialed down the sarcasm, he delivered what was probably the fairest assessment both of Love’s performance against the Bengals and the most realistic synopsis of his camp so far.

“I mean, he was fine,” Bakhtiari said. “Jordan’s Jordan. What I like most is that he just seemed like himself, so that’s exactly what I want to see.”

Everyone knows — from head coach Matt LaFleur and general manager Brian Gutekunst to the rest of the Packers’ coaches and players — that 2023 is largely a fact-finding mission on Love’s ability to play the NFL’s toughest position at a high enough level for the team to chase its first championship since Rodgers led the 2010 team to the Super Bowl XLV title.

So, it doesn’t really matter if it’s the typical Packers-against-Packers practices so far in camp, or Wednesday’s session at the Kettering Health Practice Fields with the Cincinnati skyline as a backdrop, or next week’s two joint practices with the visiting New England Patriots back in Green Bay, or the three preseason games on the schedule — including Friday night’s against the Bengals at Paycor Stadium.

Each and every one of those will be an opportunity for Love to make plays, make mistakes and make progress toward being as ready as he can be for the Packers’ regular-season opener on Sept. 10 against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

Wednesday’s practice was a new such opportunity. For while Love took part in last year’s joint practices with the New Orleans Saints in Green Bay, this time he was running the No. 1 offense against the opposing No. 1 defense.

And, once again, he had his good throws, and his not-so-good ones.

“I think we got a lot of great reps. It was nice to be able to go against a new defense, see some new looks,” Love said afterward. “I think we did a great job going out there and competing today.

“That's something that we're going to have to continue to work on and build throughout the season. It's definitely a process with the young receivers and just a young offense in general. It's just something we’ve got to keep working on, keep doing that every day, not get frustrated when it's not perfect. Just know it's a process.”

That process will continue in Friday night’s preseason opener, in which Love said he is scheduled to play “a couple series.” Although LaFleur wouldn’t say for certain just how much Love would play — or the rest of the starters, for that matter — he intimated that he believes Love needs the work.

Despite LaFleur’s preference for joint practices, where the quarterbacks wear red no-contact jerseys, the coach suggested that taking on some of the inherent risks of playing a game are worth it to get Love the in-game opportunities that were few and far between in his first three seasons backing up Rodgers.

“I would say it’s a pretty good chance (the starters) are going to be out there in some capacity,” said LaFleur, adding that his playing-time plans are not “totally solidified” yet. “Like I said many times, it’s not just about Jordan.

“You look at our receiving corps, there’s not a receiver over a second-year player. You look at the tight ends, we’ve got two rookies out there. It’s just the collective, the whole offense in particular where there is a little bit more inexperience, a little bit more youth. (You need) to see kind of where you are at the moment.”

For his part, Love said he not only needs to play, he wants to play.

“I'm excited. I definitely want to be out there, get some reps, get back into game mode,” Love said. “Just to get that feeling of being back out there, getting live reps. I definitely think it's important.”

Asked if he needs to get hit, Love replied, “Yeah, I think it's always good to get back into that mode of getting hit. I mean, I haven't been hit since last year. Obviously, I'm never trying to get hit. That's never the goal, but it does prepare you and just get your mind back in that live mentality.”

On the opposite sideline, Love made a good first impression on several Bengals defenders, who did squelch the Packers No. 1 offense’s 2-minute drill and probably won a split decision during the red-zone period.

“You can tell he's seeing things a little slower and his process is a little faster. So I feel like Green Bay got a good one,” said Bengals cornerback Mike Hilton, who intercepted Love during an 11-on-11 red-zone period on a quick screen pass. “Obviously sitting behind A-Rod and him teaching him and now him taking over, he's stepping into a big role. But I'm sure everyone in Green Bay is excited for him and ready to see him take the next step.”

Added Bengals linebacker Germain Pratt: “I thought he was solid to be honest. I didn’t really know what to expect, because I was always thinking of A-Rod. But I think he’s solid. He did some great things.”

One of those great things was a gorgeous downfield throw to Romeo Doubs that carried more than 30 yards in the air and was right on target as Doubs got a step on Bengals cornerback DJ Turner for what would have been a 50-yard touchdown.

But again, as good of a throw as it was, it was only one of many in a process that is just getting started.

“This is great work against an uncommon opponent, especially with a bunch of young guys,” Bakhtiari said. “Getting those jitters, to get out there and see new things for the first time, and also be able to hit someone that’s not our defense, it’s a great first experience for a young offense. Definitely beneficial down the road.”