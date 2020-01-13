Packers: Beat Seahawks, 28-23, to advance to NFC Championship Game

That catch, plus Rodgers’ 9-yard strike to tight end Jimmy Graham on the play immediately following the 2-minute warning, allowed the Packers to run out the clock on the pesky Seahawks.

Graham, too, came through after an up-and-down season, catching three passes for 49 yards, including a 13-yarder to set up the Packers’ first touchdown of the night and a 27-yarder that set up the 40-yard Rodgers-to-Adams touchdown strike midway through the third quarter that proved to be the difference in the game.

And the defense, which was run ragged by Wilson and the undermanned Seahawks, came up with the crucial plays when it needed to, with Za’Darius and Preston Smith delivering as they have all season – four combined sacks, including Preston’s takedown of Wilson for a 6-yard loss with 2:32 to play on what ended up being the Seahawks’ final possession.

“We have had a lot of ugly wins this year,” Rodgers acknowledged. “But in those moments, we’ve come up with plays.

“It’s a special feeling. That’s kind of what we talked about in the huddle before the last drive. These are the moments that you work for and you think about in the offseason – the chance to put a game away. And like I’ve said most of the year, as you guys have talked about the aesthetics of our wins, it doesn’t have to be pretty.