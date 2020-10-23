Packers: Banged-up offense could be without Bakhtiari, Jones, Tonyan vs. Texans SUN

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers have to get into a shootout with the Houston Texans on Sunday, they’ll have to do it without their franchise tackle, David Bakhtiari. And they may have to do it without their No. 1 running back, Aaron Jones, and their top pass-catching tight end, Robert Tonyan.
Bakhtiari, who suffered what is listed as a chest injury on the team’s official injury report, did not practice at all throughout the week and is officially listed as out for Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the veteran left tackle, who has made 50 consecutive starts dating back to 2017, was pushing to play through the injury. But it was Bakhtiari was ultimately ruled out for Sunday’s game and did not make the trip to Houston.
“You know our philosophy around here. We’re going to give the guys all the way up to game time,” LaFleur said after practice Friday.
Asked what Bakhtiari or Jones would have to do before the noon kickoff to be active, LaFleur replied, “I think they’ve got to prove it in pregame. They’ve got to go out there and really go for it. And if they’re unable to do that … and also, there’s other risks involved. I think every situation is a little bit different. So, I think you kind of take all that information in and then you make a decision for the best interest of the team and the player.”
Jones, meanwhile, did not practice on Friday after feeling discomfort in his calf on Thursday during practice. Through five games, he leads the team in rushing (75 carries, 389 yards, five touchdowns) and also has been vital in the passing game (18 receptions, 161 yards, two touchdowns).
“Just kind of felt my calf get tight during practice. Really didn’t pay it much attention and then throughout the later parts of the day is when I started to feel it,” Jones explained Friday. “(I) came in this morning and we took a look at it.
“I feel like I’m confident I can play, but I know our trainers and doctors have the players’ best interests in mind. I’m going to do everything in my power to make sure I can get out on the field, but it’s up to the team doctors.”
If Bakhtiari, who sustained the injury against Tampa Bay last Sunday, can’t go, the Packers would have several options to replace him. The most likely move would be to shift left guard Elgton Jenkins one spot over and start rookie sixth-round pick Jon Runyan at left guard.
Jenkins played at right tackle in the Sept. 13 opener at Minnesota when starter Billy Turner was sidelined with a knee injury, and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst selected Jenkins in the second round of last year’s NFL Draft based in part on his versatility. Jenkins played center at Mississippi State for his final two college seasons.
“I think that was the idea in terms of Gutey and his staff, and then (Packers quarterbacks coach Luke) Getsy was there with him at Mississippi State,” LaFleur said of Jenkins. “Our guys knew that he had that ability to play multiple spots.
“I think the thing about him is just in the draft process you’re always trying to hit home runs — and I think we did that with him. I think he’s a really good player, and he’s still young and he’s getting better and better and better.”
Tonyan, meanwhile, is questionable after injuring his ankle against the Buccaners. He’s in the midst of a breakthrough season with 16 receptions for 198 yards and a team-best five touchdowns after missing much of last year with a core muscle injury that required postseason surgery.
If Tonyan can’t go, veteran Marcedes Lewis will likely play more snaps than he usually does while Jace Sternberger, who has been inconsistent throughout the season, would be pressed into more action. The Packers already lost rookie tight end Josiah Deguara for the season to a torn ACL in his left knee, which he had surgically repaired earlier this week.
“I think Jace is progressing nicely. He continues to get more reps in practice, and I think he’s getting more comfortable and the guys around him are getting more comfortable with him,” LaFleur said. “Hopefully we can keep upping his workload and he can become a legitimate consistent player for us.”
Running back/returner Tyler Ervin (wrist) will miss his second straight game.
The Packers also will be shorthanded in the secondary, where cornerback Kevin King (quadriceps) and safety Darnell Savage (quadriceps) are both listed as doubtful.
King, who didn’t play against the Buccaneers last week after initially sustaining the injury Oct. 5 against Atlanta before the bye week, had a setback in practice. Savage was injured against Tampa Bay. Josh Jackson or Chandon Sullivan would likely start for King — Jackson drew the assignment last week but had an up-and-down day — while Raven Greene or Will Redmond would replace Savage.
“Obviously it stresses your depth,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine acknowledged. “Those are guys that we trust and we depend on. Again, as we usually do, we’ll mix our personnel groupings, and certainly it’s more of a function of what we’re getting from the opponent. But if somebody’s down, we’ve got to be able to step up. And even more so this year, when you see the amount of guys that are out for a variety of reasons. We depend on our depth, and that’s why we treat them like starters each week, we coach them like starters, we want them to prepare like it.”
