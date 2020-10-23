Packers: Banged-up offense could be without Bakhtiari, Jones, Tonyan vs. Texans SUN

GREEN BAY — If the Green Bay Packers have to get into a shootout with the Houston Texans on Sunday, they’ll have to do it without their franchise tackle, David Bakhtiari. And they may have to do it without their No. 1 running back, Aaron Jones, and their top pass-catching tight end, Robert Tonyan.

Bakhtiari, who suffered what is listed as a chest injury on the team’s official injury report, did not practice at all throughout the week and is officially listed as out for Sunday’s game at NRG Stadium in Houston. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the veteran left tackle, who has made 50 consecutive starts dating back to 2017, was pushing to play through the injury. But it was Bakhtiari was ultimately ruled out for Sunday’s game and did not make the trip to Houston.

“You know our philosophy around here. We’re going to give the guys all the way up to game time,” LaFleur said after practice Friday.