Packers: Bakhtiari taken off PUP list; officially cleared to practice

GREEN BAY — David Bakhtiari will not start the 2022 NFL season on the physically unable to perform list.

The Green Bay Packers five-time All-Pro left tackle may not start the season on the field for the team’s Sept. 11 regular-season opener at Minnesota, either, but at least he was cleared to return to the practice field Sunday morning, as the Packers activated him from the training-camp PUP list and had him partake in individual drills.

“It’s just the next step, but we are excited to get him out there on the grass,” head coach Matt LaFleur said during his pre-practice press briefing with reporters. “We’ll take it one day at a time.

Bakhtiari tore the ACL in his left knee during a Dec. 31, 2020 practice. After reconstructive surgery in January 2021, Bakhtiari underwent not one but two additional clean-up procedures—one in November 2021 and another after the season ended in January.

General manager Brian Gutekunst said last month that he was “cautiously optimistic” about Bakhtiari being ready for the team’s first game against the Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium, Bakhtiari admitted he had been through a “nightmare” and didn’t want to put a timeline on his return.

LaFleur didn’t want to do that, either, on Sunday, although activating him now does give Bakhtiari a realistic chance of playing in Week 1. The Packers could also take a conservative approach and delay his return until Week 2, when they play at home against the Chicago Bears.

“We’re going to take it a day at a time. There’s no thought as far as Week 1 is concerned right now” LaFleur said. “We just want to see how he responds and when he’s ready he’s ready.”

The Packers’ other top offensive lineman, versatile Elgton Jenkins, returned to practice last week when he came off the PUP list. If the Packers could start the season with Jenkins at right tackle and Bakhtiari at left tackle, quarterback Aaron Rodgers would have his ideal bookends protecting him.

“We can’t expect them to be at the exact same level as when they went out. I just think that’s a little unrealistic,” LaFleur said. “These guys haven’t played ball in a long time. You’ve got to knock the rust off. And they’re going to have to work through some things.

“But certainly, they know how to play the game, they know what to expect when they go out there. Just their ability to communicate and see things, their experience speaks for itself. So I do think there’s going to be a ton of benefit to when we can get them out there.

“If you had a crystal ball and you knew exactly when that would be, it definitely makes it a lot easier from a game-plan purpose.”

Without Bakhtiari and Jenkins, who tore the ACL in his left knee during a Nov. 21 game against the Vikings in Minneapolis, the Packers’ offensive line in Friday night’s preseason win over New Orleans was comprised of Yosh Nijman at left tackle, Jon Runyan at left guard, Josh Myers at center, Jake Hanson at right guard and Royce Newman at right tackle.

Bakhtiari was reluctant to play the what-if game earlier in camp about whether playing 27 snaps in the Jan. 9 regular-season finale at Detroit was the reason why he had to have the third surgery and why he wasn’t ready for the start of camp.

All he would say was that he was not 100% at the time while refusing to speculate whether he would have played in the team’s playoff loss to San Francisco on Jan. 22 had he not played against the Lions.

“What I did is what I did,” Bakhtiari said. “We all wanted to see where it was at, and when I went out there, I wouldn’t say we were in the best situation to begin with.

“Obviously (the knee) didn’t respond in the right direction, which was a huge bummer for me, not being able to play in the playoff game.”