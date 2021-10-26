Packers: Bakhtiari inches closer to return WEDS

GREEN BAY — While it’s still unlikely that the Green Bay Packers will get five-time All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari back for Thursday’s pivotal NFC showdown with the Arizona Cardinals, head coach Matt LaFleur did not rule Bakhtiari out on Monday.
“We’ll kind if take it day by day,” LaFleur said during his usual day-after-the-game Q&A session with reporters, following the team’s 24-10 win over Washington on Sunday. “I can give you an update as we get closer to the game.”
Bakhtiari, who remains on the physically unable to perform list as he comes back from the torn ACL in his left knee that he suffered during a Dec. 31 practice, did start practicing last week, opening the three-week window the team will have before having to activate him to the roster.
But with a short week leading into the Thursday game, the team won’t have any full-fledged practices for Bakhtiari to use to get closer to game-ready, making it more likely that he’d make his 2021 debut at Kansas City on Nov. 7.
That said, he can do some football drills outside of the practice structure, although how extensive such sessions would be is unclear.
“That’s what some of the developmental work that we do post-practice is really intended for,” LaFleur said. “Whether it’s that situation (with an player coming off an injury) or whether it’s some of your younger players or practice squad players that aren’t getting the reps that you’d like them to get, you spend more time with them doing more individual-type activities. Or you can do whatever you need to get done, I guess.”
Mercilus impresses
LaFleur liked what he saw from recently signed outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus, who played 31 of the Packers’ 72 defensive snaps on Sunday and had one quarterback pressure but did not record a tackle. Mercilus signed with the team on Thursday morning and practiced just twice before playing against Washington. The Packers needed Mercilus to log meaningful snaps with veteran outside linebacker Preston Smith missing the first game of his NFL career because of an oblique strain.
“I thought he did a nice job,” LaFleur said. “I thought there were certainly some plays where he had some good disruption, and I think he’ll continue to grow within our system and getting to know, not only the terminology, but assignments. Hopefully we’ll see him out there more and more.”
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers raved about the team adding Mercilus, saying after Sunday’s game, “I’m a big fan of the Mercilus signing, for a number of different reasons. But the way that Preston has played this year, and his leadership, and obviously the way that Rashan (Gary) has played, and then bringing in a stud like Whitney, who’s motivated and I think can still play at a high level, um, I really like that signing.”
Health watch
While the Packers didn’t practice on Monday, they were required to file an estimated injury report with the league — and their estimations were encouraging. Only backup offensive tackle Dennis Kelly, who has been sidelined for several weeks with a back injury, would not have practiced.
The Packers listed defensive tackle Kenny Clark (ankle), cornerback Kevin King (shoulder, back), defensive end Dean Lowry (ankle) and Smith as limited participants. King and Smith didn’t play against Washington, while Clark and Lowry did.
The team also listed long-snapper Hunter Bradley (hand), tight end Josiah Deguara (finger) and cornerback Rasul Douglas (shoulder) as full participants. All three played against Washington.
NFL note
Alvin Kamara and Jameis Winston were the happy beneficiaries of the Seattle Seahawks' many mistakes.
Then it was rookie Brian Johnson's turn to make sure the New Orleans Saints got the win they needed to keep pace in the NFC South.
Johnson kicked a 33-yard field goal with 1:56 remaining in his NFL debut, and New Orleans outlasted Seattle 13-10 on Monday night.
Kamara carried the load for New Orleans and Winston made a handful of plays when needed, but the Saints (4-2) escaped Seattle thanks largely to a series of blunders by the home team, which is sorely missing injured quarterback Russell Wilson.
Two of the Seahawks' biggest mistakes came on New Orleans' deciding drive when Seattle was flagged for roughing the passer and jumping offside on a long field-goal attempt. Both penalties gave New Orleans first downs, and Johnson's field goal coming out of the 2-minute warning put the Saints ahead.
Johnson, a rookie from Virginia Tech, made an extra point and both field-goal tries, connecting from 21 yards in the first half.
Geno Smith made his second start at QB for Seattle (2-5) since Wilson suffered a serious finger injury in a loss to the Rams. The backup hit DK Metcalf for an 84-yard touchdown in the first quarter but went nowhere when the Seahawks had a final chance to tie or win.
Smith went 12 of 22 for 167 yards — half coming on the TD toss to Metcalf — and was sacked five times as Davis, Cameron Jordan and others made his night uncomfortable.
Seattle has lost three straight for the first time since 2011 and fell to 0-3 at home for the first time since 1992. Although both defeats with Smith under center have been by three points, the Seahawks aren't the same without Wilson, who's out until at least mid-November.
Kamara finished with 10 catches for 128 yards and a 13-yard TD reception late in the first half. It was his fifth career regular-season game with double-digit receptions. He rushed for 51 yards.
Seattle's Jason Myers missed a pair of field goal attempts from 44 and 53 yards — the second into the open end of the stadium after Smith took another costly sack. Myers made a 50-yarder.