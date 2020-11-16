Packers: Bakhtiari cashes in as highest-paid lineman after unlikely path to NFL TUES

“I’m really happy for him. I was privy to some of the conversations that were going on and was wondering if we were going to get to before the end of this year,” Rodgers said. “(He’s the) best left tackle in the game, a future Hall of Famer, probably. Very happy for him. He’s got a great woman he got engaged (to) and got a long-term extension that pays him the way he deserves to be paid. He’s having a hell of a year, he’s a special player and he’s a great locker room guy. Pretty happy for him.”

By extending Bakhtiari, the Packers avoided two challenging scenarios: Having to use their franchise tag on him, which would have given him a one-year guaranteed salary of nearly $25 million, which would have eaten up a large chunk of next year’s projected $175 million salary cap. The Packers still have a number of crucial pieces, including running backs Aaron Jones and Jamaal Williams and center Corey Linsley, headed toward free agency in March.

“He’s an elite player at an elite position and we felt it was important to lock him up and I think it helps us go forward with some of the other things we want to do,” Gutekunst said. “Obviously, we have some players that are coming up that we’d certainly like to re-sign if we can.”