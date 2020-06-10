Packers: Bakhtiari awaits 2020 NFL season, new contract

“We were able to have our trainers print out a form, and we kind of made an agreement, like, ‘Hey, you’re not going to go out and do anything, I’m going to do the same.’ That way we’re not exposing ourselves to anything outside, and we were able to push each other and train during a time when it was true social distancing and isolation.

“Now, as things out here have kind of opened up in certain counties, we’ve kind of been able to go back to a little bit of normalcy. Definitely, having to adjust wasn’t necessarily easy, but there is an expectation and standard of when football does come back – because it will – no one’s going to be hanging onto the excuse, ‘Oh, well there was a pandemic.’ They’re going to have an expectation. They’re going to expect you to produce, and produce at a high level. So you need to be prepared by any means necessary.”

Just what kind of training camp and season he and his Packers teammates have been preparing for, of course, remains uncertain, with the NFL having just released protocols to its 32 teams on what precautions must be taken in order for players to return to team facilities.