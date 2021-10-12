Packers: Baffled that he was available, team ‘thankful’ to have ‘outstanding’ Campbell

While not as fast as some of the league’s elite inside linebackers, his football IQ seems to more than make up for it — which is why LaFleur was already touting Campbell as a potential difference-maker only a week into training camp this summer.

“I think I’m doing a pretty good job considering that I came in really late. I didn't have a full offseason with my guys on defense,” Campbell said after Sunday’s win. “I think I’m doing a pretty good job right now. There’s still some things I can get a lot better at, as always. There’s always things you can get better at. But I think we’re off to a good start. There’s a lot of football left, so I just have to continue to make corrections and continue to get better and strive for perfection.”

LaFleur said that in Barry’s defense, Campbell has “a little bit more freedom” than in his past systems. In his first five NFL seasons, Campbell averaged 92.4 tackles per year and recorded a total of three interceptions and 7.5 sacks, and in 11 games (10 starts) with Arizona last season, he had 99 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, two sacks and three pass break-ups.