Packers: Baffled that he was available, team ‘thankful’ to have ‘outstanding’ Campbell

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers could not remember who he was talking to. He thought maybe it was wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he wasn’t sure. It might’ve been someone else standing nearby midway through Sunday’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Not that it mattered. The Green Bay Packers quarterback knew what was said — and knew what he was thinking as he watched unsung inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell continue to lead a Packers defense that, roughly four months earlier, Campbell hadn’t even been a part of.
“We just said, ‘How in the hell was this guy on the street?’” Rodgers said of Campbell, who’d been unemployed — despite playing in 75 career games (70 starts) over five seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and Arizona Cardinals — until the Packers signed him on June 9.
“It's a great pickup by our personnel folks. He can run, he's a great tackler, he's around the ball all the time, he's a great locker room guy. I mean, it's baffling to me.”
He’s not alone. Head coach Matt LaFleur, whose time as an assistant coach in Atlanta overlapped with Campbell’s rookie season of 2016, was just as perplexed that Campbell wasn’t already on a roster when general manager Brian Gutekunst and the personnel staff signed him.
“I'm sure glad he wasn't, for our sake,” LaFleur said, adding that he and Campbell had spent part of the team’s charter flight back from Cincinnati talking on Sunday evening. “’Dre’ has been outstanding. He's been so consistent, making plays, being physical, flying around the field.
“I think our guys are really getting to know him, just as a person. I think he's a great person … and (I’m) just really, really glad he's a part of our football team.”
Entering this Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, Campbell has registered a team-high 48 tackles through five games while intercepting two passes, recovering a fumble, registering one tackle for loss and one quarterback hit while also being the defensive communicator in the huddle, relaying defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s calls from the sideline.
At a position where the Packers have struggled to find a player who can combine both sure tackling and splash playmaking, Campbell has managed to do both during the team’s 4-1 start.
“That’s a guy who walked in the building, studied his butt off, got the plays and started making the plays right away,” outside linebacker Rashan Gary said. “Me coming into Year 3 and seeing a player that’s just able to do that, it was like a ‘Wow’ moment. I love playing with this guy. He’s bringing the juice, flying around and making us a better defense.”
A fourth-round pick from the University of Minnesota in 2016, what intrigued the Packers about Campbell was his unusual combination of size and coverage ability. At 6-foot-4 and 232 pounds, Campbell is the rare inside linebacker who has enough bulk to be stout against the run but enough agility and athleticism to cover tight ends and running backs.
While not as fast as some of the league’s elite inside linebackers, his football IQ seems to more than make up for it — which is why LaFleur was already touting Campbell as a potential difference-maker only a week into training camp this summer.
“I think I’m doing a pretty good job considering that I came in really late. I didn't have a full offseason with my guys on defense,” Campbell said after Sunday’s win. “I think I’m doing a pretty good job right now. There’s still some things I can get a lot better at, as always. There’s always things you can get better at. But I think we’re off to a good start. There’s a lot of football left, so I just have to continue to make corrections and continue to get better and strive for perfection.”
LaFleur said that in Barry’s defense, Campbell has “a little bit more freedom” than in his past systems. In his first five NFL seasons, Campbell averaged 92.4 tackles per year and recorded a total of three interceptions and 7.5 sacks, and in 11 games (10 starts) with Arizona last season, he had 99 tackles, an interception, a forced fumble, two sacks and three pass break-ups.
“We're just so thankful to have him,” Rodgers said. “Because I think as he continues to make plays, his leadership opportunities will continue to grow, guys listen to him. (For now), he's leading the defense as much as he feels comfortable. And that's a guy we're really lucky to have.”
NFL notes
Even more than usual, the Baltimore Ravens needed Lamar Jackson to do pretty much everything as they tried to climb out of a second-half hole.
Their running backs had been stopped, and another key offensive player had left with an injury — but the Ravens still had their star quarterback, whose latest scintillating effort may have been the best of his young career.
Jackson threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Marquise Brown on the first possession of overtime to give the Ravens a 31-25 victory over the Indianapolis Colts on Monday night.
The Baltimore quarterback threw for a career-high 442 yards and four touchdowns, including a pair of short TD passes to Mark Andrews in the fourth quarter as the Ravens rallied from a 25-9 deficit.
Andrews also caught the two 2-point conversions during that furious comeback.
Jackson went 37 of 43 without an interception. He also ran for 62 yards. If you subtract the 5 yards Jackson lost when sacked, he accounted for 499 of Baltimore's 523 net yards on the night.
The Ravens had to withstand a 47-yard field goal attempt by Rodrigo Blankenship on the final play of regulation, but the Indianapolis kicker missed, sending the teams to overtime.
The Ravens (4-1) took over sole possession of first place in the AFC North after Cleveland and Cincinnati lost Sunday.
• The NFL selected the cities Düsseldorf, Frankfurt and Munich on Tuesday to enter a final bidding stage to host a regular-season game in Germany.
Next season is the target for Germany to host its first game, though it could also debut in 2023 because of potential scheduling conflicts with soccer's World Cup, which begins next November in Qatar.
Germany has a strong and growing NFL fan base and one of the world's largest economies, making the country a logical target for a league with visions of worldwide growth.