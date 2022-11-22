Packers: Assessing Rodgers' play after his thumb injury proves difficult

GREEN BAY — Aaron Rodgers stood at his locker on Oct. 26, just as he does every Wednesday, fielding questions from reporters.

On this day, however, the inquisition had a bit of an edge. The Green Bay Packers four-time NFL MVP quarterback had gone on “The Pat McAfee Show” a day earlier and publicly rebuked some of his teammates for their high number of mental errors, and as a result, many of the headlines that came out of the back-and-forth at his locker had focused on how he’d doubled down on those comments and not backed down an inch.

But towards the end of the nearly 20-minute Q&A session, Rodgers had been asked a simple, four-word question by Green Bay Press-Gazette columnist Pete Dougherty.

“Is your thumb broken?”

Rodgers contemplated his answer for a second, then smiled.

“My thumb is hurt,” he replied.

Nearly a month later, with his team now having lost six of its last seven games and sporting an ugly 4-7 record heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the 9-1 Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field, that moment feels more relevant than ever.

Not necessarily because of Rodgers' word choice. While the moment won’t live in infamy like his “’I’ve been immunized” reply to an are-you-vaccinated question during the summer of 2021, and the quarterback employed the same technique with broken-versus-hurt, the issue isn’t really the nature of the injury anyway.

It’s about the impact the injury — it occurred on the final play of the team’s Oct. 9 loss to the New York Giants in London on an aborted Hail Mary pass — on Rodgers’ performance.

At the time of Dougherty’s question, Rodgers was coming off back-to-back subpar games, losses to the New York Jets and Washington Commanders in which the Packers offense had managed only 24 points — seven of the team’s 21 points in Washington had come via an interception return for a touchdown by inside linebacker De’Vondre Campbell — and Rodgers had completed a combined 49 of 76 passes (64.5%) for 440 yards with three touchdowns, no interceptions and four sacks (93.1 rating). He had averaged just 5.79 yards per attempt over that two-game stretch.

For comparison, in the five games before the injury, in which the Packers had gone 3-2, Rodgers had a higher completion percentage (67.9%), average yards per game (231.4), passer rating (95.8, despite three interceptions) and yards-per-attempt average (6.89).

In addition, his on-field performance in those post-injury losses hadn’t passed the eye test, as he’d been off-the-mark on the kinds of throws he rarely would miss.

And never was the unpredictability of Rodgers’ injury more obvious than during the recent five-day span that included the Packers’ 31-28 overtime victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Nov. 13 and their 27-17 loss to the Tennessee Titans last Thursday.

Rodgers went from having his most efficient game of the season against the Cowboys (14 of 20 for 224 yards and three touchdowns for a 146.7 passer rating) and saying after that game that “I felt like I threw the ball just about exactly where I wanted it tonight” to having a misleading stat line against the Titans (24 of 39 for 227 yards and two touchdowns for a 94.7 rating) and having to admit afterward that he “threw a lot of 'wobblers' tonight.”

Back in late October, Rodgers had said that he needed “a couple weeks” for his thumb to heal but the idea of sitting out games was dismissed out of hand. Speaking before “Thursday Night Football,” Rodgers had amended the timeline, saying he needed “probably a week off for it to get back to where I need it to be.” And, he said, the mini-bye weekend that would come after the Titans game wouldn’t be sufficient.

Asked why he’d been so accurate in a 31-28 win over the Dallas Cowboys last Sunday and then missed so many critical throws against the Titans, and if his thumb had been a factor, Rodgers replied, “I’m not going to make excuses about my thumb. It’s been the same since New York. I felt like fundamentally I was in a good spot. I just didn’t have the same type of consistent grip and ball coming out the same way.”

But even within the same game, it’s hard to know what kind of throw a receiver is going to get from Rodgers. For every throw he sails like the one he did on a crucial fourth-quarter third-and-3 pass to Allen Lazard while in Titans’ territory, there’s a how-did-he-fit-that-in-there strike like the one he threw to Randall Cobb earlier in the game for a 24-yard gain to set up the Packers’ first touchdown of the night.

“You’re never going to be perfect. Certainly, I thought five days ago (against the Cowboys), he threw the ball as accurately as he has all season, and there were a couple throws (against Tennessee) that were on point,” head coach Matt LaFleur said after the game. “(But) I think there were a couple that he’d like to have back.”

Now, with six games left in the regular season and two games to go — Sunday night’s matchup in Philadelphia and a Dec. 4 game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field — until the team’s Week 14 bye, the Packers can only hope that Rodgers, who has been limiting his practice reps since the injury while trying to balance rehabilitation work with attending practice, can regain some semblance of his pre-injury form.

After all, he’d been struggling with connecting with his young and/or inexperienced-in-the-system receivers (Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Samori Toure, Sammy Watkins) before the injury, and the thumb has only made matters worse.

Players returned to work on Monday from the weekend off and went through meetings and a short “flush”-style practice. They’re off Tuesday before resuming their regular in-season work week on Wednesday. It’s unclear whether Rodgers will take part in it or not.

But with six games remaining on the schedule and very little certainty in the topsy-turvy NFC, it’ll be interesting to see how the Packers get back to work after their brief respite. And, how Rodgers plays — bad thumb and all — will be critical to keeping hope alive.

“The season’s not over. There’s still six opportunities left,” said Rodgers, who on the year has completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,542 yards with 19 touchdowns, seven interceptions, four lost fumbles and 21 sacks (93.2 rating). “We’ve got a tough game, (having) to go to Philly. Hopefully we can get a little healthy, refresh the mind. And obviously, we’ve got to win these next games.”