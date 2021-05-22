Packers: As Rodgers saga drags on, Love continues on path for SUN

Last season Love never even got to wear his No. 10 jersey on a game day, serving as the inactive third quarterback for all 18 games, including playoffs. And with Tim Boyle serving as Rodgers’ primary backup, Love scarcely got any regular-season practice reps.

That’s why the coming weeks are so vital for Love’s development.

“For him it’s just growing more in the offensive system, even more than he has already, just making it his own. I think that’s so huge,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this offseason. “Obviously, we’re very excited (for him to) be able to practice, because I think that’s something he needs. The last time he was able to really get after the practices was in training camp. … He’s got to really make some strides and get those full-time speed reps.”

If Rodgers doesn’t take part in this year’s offseason work, Love will get lots of snaps he wouldn’t otherwise have gotten, even if Bortles takes some of those reps as he learns the offense.