Packers: As Rodgers saga drags on, Love continues on path for SUN

GREEN BAY — A year removed from selecting Jordan Love — and knocking over the first domino that now has the Green Bay Packers wondering if their reigning NFL MVP quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, will be back under center this season — Brian Gutekunst was recalling the night he’d traded up for the former Utah State quarterback.
It was the first day of the 2021 NFL Draft. Several hours before the Jacksonville Jaguars were going on the clock with the first overall pick, Rodgers’ private displeasure with the Packers had spilled into public view via an ESPN report.
As a result, Gutekunst, the Packers fourth-year general manager, wound up fielding more draft-night questions about the situation with the three-time MVP than queries about this year’s first-round pick, Georgia cornerback Eric Stokes.
Gutekunst’s was asked if he perhaps had panicked and picked Love without contemplating the overarching consequences. No, Gutekunst said. He hadn’t been caught unawares.
“We didn’t expect Jordan to be there,” Guetkunst said. “We were exceptionally happy that he was. And we’re excited for his development. He’s got a long way to go, but we’re ecstatic for his development.”
It was an eye-opening moment of candor about a player who could wind up as the team’s opening-day starter at New Orleans on Sept. 12 if Rodgers stands his ground and holds out of training camp.
Rodgers has already missed the early portions of the team’s voluntary offseason program — something he’s never skipped in the past — and he’s not expected to attend this week’s first organized team activity practices, including Tuesday’s, which will be open to select media but closed to the public.
The team’s mandatory full-squad minicamp kicks off on June 8, and Rodgers, who spent the past week vacationing in Hawaii with fiancée Shailene Woodley, isn’t expected to show up for those practices, either — even though he would be subject to fines if absent.
Rodgers hasn’t spoken publicly about his situation since his unhappiness became public, although that could change on Monday night, when he’s scheduled to appear on longtime ESPN anchor Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter broadcast.
The Packers have been unequivocal in their refusal to trade Rodgers, and head coach Matt LaFleur has gone out of his way to emphasize how desperately he wants — and needs — Rodgers to continue running his offense.
Even so, the Packers signed ex-Jacksonville starter Blake Bortles earlier this month, another tacit admission that Love might not be ready if the Rodgers situation disintegrates.
In fairness to Love, who doesn’t turn 23 until November, the Packers admitted at the time of the pick that he was a developmental player. Then came the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out all on-field work during last year’s offseason programs, shortened all 32 teams’ training camps and canceled all preseason games — all of which would have greatly benefitted Love.
Last season Love never even got to wear his No. 10 jersey on a game day, serving as the inactive third quarterback for all 18 games, including playoffs. And with Tim Boyle serving as Rodgers’ primary backup, Love scarcely got any regular-season practice reps.
That’s why the coming weeks are so vital for Love’s development.
“For him it’s just growing more in the offensive system, even more than he has already, just making it his own. I think that’s so huge,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said earlier this offseason. “Obviously, we’re very excited (for him to) be able to practice, because I think that’s something he needs. The last time he was able to really get after the practices was in training camp. … He’s got to really make some strides and get those full-time speed reps.”
If Rodgers doesn’t take part in this year’s offseason work, Love will get lots of snaps he wouldn’t otherwise have gotten, even if Bortles takes some of those reps as he learns the offense.
“I’ve talked to Jordan and I told him, ‘You know, there’s a lot of noise out there. You can’t focus on that. You’ve got to focus on yourself,’” LaFleur said. “I know you guys think it’s cliché, but he’s got to be the best version of him. He’s got to do everything in his power to make sure he knows the expectations, the standards which we’ve developed at that position.”
For his part, Love has kept a low profile since the season ended, posting a handful of workout videos on social media but apparently not doing any interviews. He last spoke publicly during Super Bowl week, when he said in an interview with Zach Gelb of CBS Sports Radio that he’s willing to bide his time and learn.
“I think the biggest thing I took from watching (Rodgers) is watching how he practices. The dude practices just like he plays. A super-consistent dude every day,” Love said then. “I think I’m on the right path. Obviously, for me, it’s developing and learning the offense. That’s the biggest thing. Obviously, I’m a good player who can make plays. (I’m) just learning the offense and then when I finally get some time to get in a game, whether that’s preseason or whatnot, just getting to showcase that.”