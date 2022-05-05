Packers’ approach up front has long been to move college left tackles around

GREEN BAY — There’s no offensive lineman the Green Bay Packers love more than a versatile one.

Except for college left tackles with said versatility. They love them even more.

The Packers added three offensive linemen during this year’s NFL Draft: UCLA’s Sean Rhyan in the third round, Wake Forest’s Zach Tom in the fourth round, and Penn State’s Rasheed Walker in the seventh round. What did they all have in common?

Left tackle. Left tackle. Left tackle.

That shouldn’t come as a surprise. Most of the Packers' best offensive linemen drafted during Ted Thompson’s 13 years as the general manager, and now several of them taken in Brian Gutekunst’s five drafts as GM since, were college left tackles before playing elsewhere.

That stands to reason, of course. College programs usually want their best linemen protecting their quarterbacks’ blind sides.

“(That’s something) we’ve done a lot of here, taking left tackles and maybe moved them around,” Gutekunst acknowledged after the draft ended last week.

Thompson’s best offensive lineman picks include Daryn Colledge (second round, 2006); Josh Sitton (fourth round, 2008); T.J. Lang (fourth round, 2009); Marshall Newhouse (fifth round, 2010); Bryan Bulaga (first round, 2010); David Bakhtiari (fourth round, 2013); JC Tretter (fourth round, 2013); and Corey Linsley (fifth round, 2014).

Of that group, Linsley was the only one who wasn’t a college left tackle. And only Bakhtiari wound up being a full-time left tackle — and even he was on the verge of moving to left guard during his rookie training camp in 2013 until Bulaga, slated switch from right tackle to left tackle that year before suffering a torn ACL in his knee during the Family Night Scrimmage, forcing Bakhtiari to start there as a rookie.

Gutekunst, meanwhile, didn’t necessarily follow that blueprint early in his GM tenure, but it’s hard to pin him down on an offensive lineman “type” given how few of them he drafted in his first two drafts. The only lineman he took in 2018, his inaugural draft as GM after nearly 20 years in the team’s personnel department, was Washington State right tackle Cole Madison. And the only one he took in 2019 was Mississippi State center Elgton Jenkins, who — to be fair — did start five games at left tackle during his first two college seasons and has proven to be one of the organization’s most versatile linemen in history.

But of the nine offensive linemen Gutekunst has taken over the past three drafts, four of them — Jon Runyan in 2020, and Rhyan, Tom and Walker last week — were college left tackles.

“I know we talked a lot about it with Ted,” Gutekunst replied when asked about the take-left-tackles-and-move-them approach. “It wasn’t like we specifically said, ‘Hey, we wanted to take a left tackle.’ I think we wanted to take a certain kind of athlete that usually does play left tackle. Those guys usually have the kind of versatility we’re looking for. We’ve certainly had a lot of success there. There’s no doubt about it.”

Where Rhyan, Tom and Walker line up at the team’s post-draft rookie minicamp, remains to be seen, but the Packers see all of them as capable of playing elsewhere — which is the point.

The 6-foot-5, 321-pound Rhyan, for instance, was the Bruins’ starting left tackle for three years but projects as an interior lineman, most likely a guard. The 6-4, 304-pound Tom, who moved to left tackle for his final two seasons at Wake Forest, was actually a center before that. And the 6-6, 324-pound Walker, who was the Nittany Lions’ starting left tackle for the last three seasons (32 starts), might be better suited to the right side in the NFL.

“What I love about those guys is they’re versatile players, obviously,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “Zach's a guy that's really played everything. Sean is a guy that we feel like he could start out a tackle and go inside. (But) it's a process. We'll probably play around with that when we get them here and kind of see them up close and personal and get our hands on them.”

Of those past college left tackles the Packers have drafted, Colledge became a left guard; Sitton and Lang were both able to play right and left guard and earn Pro Bowl selections; Newhouse was a swing tackle who spent most of the 2011 season at left tackle when Chad Clifton was hobbled by injuries most of the season; Bakhtiari has never played anything but left tackle in a game; and Tretter battled Linsley for the starting center job before going to the Cleveland Browns and starting 80 games at center over the past five seasons in Cleveland.

While the Packers have historically put a premium on versatility, it might be even more important now. Bakhtiari played only 27 snaps last season — all of them in the regular-season finale at Detroit—after complications with his surgically repaired left knee following a Dec. 31, 2020 ACL tear. Jenkins’ status for the start of the season, especially in light of Bakhtiari’s issues, is also in doubt after he tore the ACL in his left knee at Minnesota on Nov. 21 while starting in Bakhtiari’s place at left tackle.

And the Packers are without a clear-cut starter at right tackle after releasing Billy Turner — himself a college left tackle at North Dakota State — in a cost-cutting move. Turner started games at right guard, right tackle and left tackle during his three years with the Packers following his 2019 free-agent signing.

While the Packers would love to have five Jenkinses to move around the line, co-director of player personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan said Tom is more like Turner than Jenkins.

“I want to stay away from comparisons, but I would say he’s probably closer to like a Billy Turner. Play guard, play tackle,” Sullivan said. “He’s got the twitch that Billy had, the ability to move his feet. There were times Billy could get a little bit light, but he always showed up and played. You never really questioned it.”

Also not open to question? The importance of keeping four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers safe, even as the line is shuffled yet again.

“We've got some guys coming off injury. Our numbers were a little lower than they have been in the past coming into the draft,” Gutekunst said when asked why he used three of his 11 picks on linemen. “Obviously, from the 20-some years I've been with this organization, we've had two quarterbacks that we know we have to protect. And that's kind of a high priority.

“Certainly over the last four or five years, I think just when you're sitting in that (GM) chair, you just realize how important that is and that it's just very, very hard to find those guys. There's just not many of those around. So if you have an opportunity to take a guy you think can play, I think you have to consider it.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0