Packers: Amid uncertainty with unhappy Rodgers, draft class has players he'd like WEDS

Gutekunst, in part by his own admission, hasn’t been the best communicator in recent years with Rodgers, dating back before last year’s first-round selection of Jordan Love. Rodgers wasn’t happy when the team cut his closest friend and top wide receiver, Jordy Nelson, in March 2018; he wasn’t pleased when the team made no effort to re-sign another of his closest friends and top pass-catchers, Randall Cobb, in 2019; and he was — as was widely known in Green Bay but perhaps not nationally before NFL Network’s report on Monday — really angry when Gutekunst cut former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow at the end of camp last summer, shortly after Rodgers had publicly sung Kumerow’s praises.

So while it’s highly, highly unlikely that Gutekunst made any of his picks over the weekend in an effort to placate Rodgers, Gutekunst did acknowledge after the draft ended that he would be more open to listening to Rodgers than he has previously.

Asked if he’d be open to including Rodgers in such conversations if that was a requisite for Rodgers returning, Gutekunst replied, “Absolutely. Quite frankly, I think over the past three years that I’ve been doing this, I’ve always welcomed that input. I think he has such an experience in this league that that input would always be something vitally important to me, if he’s willing to give it. That’s not new. That’s not unique.”