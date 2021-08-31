Packers: All-Pro tackle Bakhtiari to open season on PUP list

The Green Bay Packers won’t have David Bakhtiari for the start of the season as the All-Pro left tackle continues his recovery from a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
Bakhtiari’s agent, Mark Humenik, confirmed Tuesday that Bakhtiari will begin the season on the physically unable to perform list. The designation means Bakhtiari won’t be available for at least the first six weeks.
That leaves reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers without the player who has protected his blind side for the last nine seasons. The Packers must adapt without one of the game’s top blockers.
NFL Network first reported that Bakhtiari would open the season on the PUP list.
Bakhtiari, who tore his left ACL in a Dec. 31 practice, earned All-Pro honors in 2018 and 2020 and was a second-team selection in 2016, 2017 and 2019.
The 2013 fourth-round pick from Colorado said in training camp he wasn’t setting a timetable on his return.
The Packers have adjusted to Bakhtiari’s absence by shifting Pro Bowl left guard Elgton Jenkins to left tackle during training camp. Lucas Patrick, who made 11 starts at right guard and four at left guard last season, started at left guard during the Packers’ preseason finale at Buffalo last weekend.
Green Bay could be opening the regular season with two rookie starters on the offensive line. Josh Myers, a second-round pick from Ohio State, has been the first-team center throughout training camp. Royce Newman, a fourth-round selection, started the final two preseason games at right guard.
Green Bay has road games against New Orleans, San Francisco, Cincinnati and Chicago plus home matchups with Detroit and Pittsburgh during the first six weeks of the season.
Bakhtiari missed four regular-season games last year with broken ribs and then sat out both of the Packers’ playoff contests after tearing his ACL. The Packers’ offensive line performed well in his absence until the NFC championship game, when it allowed five sacks in a loss to Tampa Bay.
Trade for a punter
The Los Angeles Rams traded punter Corey Bojorquez to the Packers on Tuesday.
Terms were not disclosed, but the Rams sent Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick to the Packers in exchange for 2023 sixth-round pick.
Bojorquez, 24, had been locked in a competition with nine-year veteran Johnny Hekker, a four-time All-Pro who is the NFL’s highest-paid punter.
Bojorquez signed with the Rams in April after playing three seasons for the Buffalo Bills. In last Saturday’s preseason game against the Denver Broncos, he had a 67-yard punt, and placed 48- and 70-yard punts at the one-yard line.
Bojorquez played at Lakewood (Calif.) Mayfair High, Cerritos College and New Mexico before signing with the New England Patriots as a free agent.
No NOLA opener?
The New Orleans Saints are investigating the possibility of remaining in the Dallas area for up to a month and opening their regular season against Green Bay in the Cowboys’ home stadium, coach Sean Payton said.
While the Superdome appears to have been spared significant damage from Hurricane Ida, there are logistical challenges with staffing an NFL game there in the near future because of the widespread damage in the New Orleans area.
Many New Orleans residents have evacuated and officials have advised them not to return for at least another several days while roadways are cleared and widespread damage to power lines are repaired. Some neighborhoods are expected to be without power for weeks.
“There’s a chance that, if our stadium is not ready to host the Packers in Week 1, where might that game be?” Payton said Tuesday. “That game could very well be right here at AT&T Stadium. We’ve got enough fans in this area and Houston, certainly from northern Louisiana, that we think that would be something that’s very realistic.”
Payton said the Dallas area, where the Saints relocated on Saturday as Ida approached the Gulf Coast, also seems to make the most sense as a temporary practice base because multiple Division I college football programs there have offered help and because of conflicts or logistical challenges with other locations the club considered.
TCU, where Payton’s son, Connor, is a student, and SMU have reached out and “completely would love to be a part of helping us and hosting us,” Payton said.
Payton said the Saints are focused on making a four-week plan, “knowing we can always adjust if need be.”
“A lot of it will depend on, when is the city ready to receive people to come back? When’s the power back up?” Payton continued. “When are all the things up and running at least for people to return? And we don’t know the answer to that yet.”
Payton said the Saints cannot use the Greenbrier Resort in West Virginia, where they held three training camps from 2014 to 2016, because the San Francisco 49ers are using it between season-opening road games in Detroit and Philadelphia.
Indianapolis was ruled out because of a Guns N’ Roses concert scheduled there, Payton said.
And while Payton is fond of Oxnard California, where the Cowboys traditionally begin their training camp, that spot didn’t make sense in terms of travel because the Saints have road games at Charlotte and New England in the first month of the season.
“I don’t think it’s in our best interest to go to California,” Payton began, “and then make two East Coast trips.”
- The New York Jets have traded tight end Chris Herndon to the Minnesota Vikings.
Herndon was a fourth-round pick of the Jets in 2018 out of Miami. He had a promising rookie season, but never quite became the consistent playmaker New York was hoping for.
NFL Network first reported the trade Tuesday as teams whittled their rosters to the maximum 53-player limit. The person confirmed the deal to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the trade.
The 25-year-old Herndon has 71 career catches for 796 yards and seven touchdowns in three seasons. He was in a competition this summer with Tyler Kroft, Ryan Griffin, Trevon Wesco and Kenny Yeboah. It appeared Kroft, a free-agent signing in March, had moved ahead of him on the depth chart.
The Vikings found themselves in dire need of reinforcement at tight end, with a knee injury to their No. 1 option Irv Smith Jr. that will require surgery and keep him sidelined for at least a few games if not more, depending on how much repair is necessary for his meniscus.
- The Mac Jones era in New England has begun.
The Patriots released Cam Newton on Tuesday, clearing the way for the rookie to open the season as New England’s quarterback, according to a person with knowledge of the move.
Newton’s release came hours before NFL teams reduce rosters to 53 players and brings an abrupt end to his stay in New England. Newton went 7-8 as the starter in the Patriots’ first season since Tom Brady departed and signed with Tampa Bay. New England finished 7-9 for the year.
Newton started each of New England’s three preseason games, but he also missed five days of practice leading into Sunday’s exhibition finale against the New York Giants after a “misunderstanding” of NFL COVID-19 protocols. Newton attended an out-of-town doctor’s appointment, and because he is unvaccinated, he had to stay away from the team for five days.