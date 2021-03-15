Packers: All-Pro center Linsley signs five-year, $62.5 million deal with Chargers WEDS

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst knew this was coming.
Rarely do NFL general managers acknowledge the obvious, and although the Green Bay Packers GM stopped short of flat-out saying that center Corey Linsley had priced himself out of the Packers’ budget, there was no misinterpreting Gutekunst’s message earlier this month when he spoke of Linsley’s impending free agency.
“Corey’s a great player. He’s been a really good player for us. There’s nothing more we would like (than) to have Corey back,” Gutekunst had said during a Zoom Q&A session with reporters on March 2. “Obviously, there’s a lot of pieces to this puzzle we’re trying to put together. Finding a way to bring him back would be ideal.
“But at the same time obviously, at the level of compensation that he’s at … he’s earned that.”
Gutekunst added a couple of perfunctory keep-hope-alive lines about how the Packers “would never close the door on someone like Corey Linsley” and how they’d see “what’s possible and what’s not” once free agency began, but the message was clear: Linsley had priced himself out of Green Bay with the best season of his seven-year NFL career.
On Monday, as the NFL’s free-agent negotiating window opened, the first-team Associated Press All-Pro and Pro Football Focus’ highest-rated center got what was coming to him: A reported five-year, $62.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, which includes a $13 million signing bonus and $26 million in guaranteed money. The deal was first reported by the NFL Network.
The deal makes Linsley the NFL’s highest-paid center with a $12.5 million-per-year average salary. According to The MMQB, Linsley will make $17 million in the first year of the deal, $26 million over the first two years, and $36.5 million over the first three years.
“Deserved every penny,” Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, Linsley’s ex-linemate and fellow first-team All-Pro, wrote on Twitter. “Congrats to the Chargers on getting a consummate pro.”
In Los Angeles, Linsley reunites with another ex-Packers offensive lineman, right tackle Bryan Bulaga. Bulaga left the Packers for the Chargers last offseason, signing a three-year, $30 million deal.
Linsley, who turns 30 in July, has been among the NFL’s best centers for several years after entering the league as a fifth-round pick from Ohio State in 2014. The three-year, $25.5 million extension he signed in December 2017 expired at the end of the 2020 season.
Although Linsley did miss three games in 2020 with a knee injury and battled some back issues off-and-on in recent seasons, he has been durable throughout his career. He played every one of the offensive snaps in 2017 and 2018 before playing 88% of the 2019 snaps and 71% of the snaps this past season.
Linsley indicated earlier this month that he was bracing himself for signing elsewhere, telling SiriusXM NFL Radio, “It looks like all signs are pointing towards snapping the ball somewhere else next year.”
Linsley, his wife Anna and the couple’s 2-year-old son, Seamus, had prepared themselves for leaving Green Bay throughout the season, even as they continued to be heavily involved in the community and local charities. Linsley’s extensive work with CASA of Brown County led to him being the Packers’ Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee in 2020.
“I’ve had a wonderful experience, and if it continues, that’s awesome. If it doesn’t, that’s the nature of the game,” Linsley said in November of his uncertain future.
“There’s 31 other teams out there, so hopefully it’ll happen here or happen somewhere else.”
Meanwhile, although he had yet to sign with another team, No. 2 running back Jamaal Williams acknowledged the obvious and bid farewell to Packers fans on Monday, one day after the team agreed to terms on a four-year, $48 million deal with starting halfback Aaron Jones before Jones could hit the open market.
Extra points
A league source confirmed that the Packers had extended qualifying offers to two of their exclusive rights free agents, tackle Yosh Nijman and wide receiver Malik Taylor. … The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that outside linebacker Randy Ramsey also received a qualifying offer. The Packers’ fourth exclusive rights free agent is No. 2 wideout Allen Lazard, whom the Packers presumably would like to keep long-term. … ESPN.com reported that the Packers had been active in the mid-level cornerback and defensive line markets on the opening day of the free-agent negotiating window. The Packers could lose No. 2 cornerback Kevin King as an unrestricted free agent and don’t have much depth at that position or up front on the defensive line.
NFL notes
The Chicago Bears and defensive end Mario Edwards Jr. have agreed to a three-year contract extension through 2023.
Edwards had a career-high four sacks and seven quarterback hits after signing with Chicago prior to last season. He has 14½ sacks and 30 QB hits over six seasons with the Raiders, New York Giants, New Orleans Saints and Bears.
• The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms on a contract with former New York Giants defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson.
The 6-foot-3, 318-pound Tomlinson started every game for the Giants over the last four seasons, after being drafted in the second round out of Alabama. In 2020, Tomlinson had 3½ sacks, eight tackles for loss and 10 quarterback hits.