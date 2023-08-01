GREEN BAY — Christian Watson’s practice began Monday with a warning from Jaire Alexander. It turns out it might’ve also been an admonition to the rest of the No. 1 wide receivers the Green Bay Packers will face this season:

Get ready to see a lot of No. 23 in your face.

Shortly before the first in-pads practice of training camp kicked off, Watson, the Packers emerging second-year wideout, crossed paths with Alexander, the team’s two-time second-team All-Pro cornerback — and chief trash-talking officer.

The one-on-one wide receiver/defensive back drills were about to commence, and Watson wanted to know what to expect.

“Right before we started, he asked me what side I was going to be on,” Alexander recounted afterward. “I said, ‘I’m on YOUR side.’”

For much of the rest of practice, Alexander traveled wherever Watson went. Although one play was a very notable exception — quarterback Jordan Love’s gorgeous 67-yard deep-ball touchdown to Watson during an early 11-on-11 period was at the expense of nickelback Innis Gaines, not Alexander — Alexander matched up with Watson almost all practice long.

If Watson is the Packers’ No. 1 receiver — a matter of some debate, as Romeo Doubs might be able to lay claim to that title, too — then consider Monday’s practice the first of many instances of Alexander following the opponents’ top targets.

After clearly being frustrated by defensive coordinator Joe Barry’s decision not to match him up with Minnesota Vikings star wideout Justin Jefferson in last year’s regular-season opener — and growing increasingly annoyed until Barry finally green-lit Alexander to travel during the second half of the year — Alexander wanted everyone to know Monday that he plans on doing this all year long.

“Oh yeah, most def. Yeah. I mean, c’mon now. We all know I like to follow the best receiver,” Alexander said, adding that he plans to mirror Watson all week this week in practice. “I mean, anytime I get a chance to do that, I would love to do that.”

Asked if he has addressed this with Barry, Alexander replied with a smirk, “I think at this point, it’s pretty self-explanatory.”

After catching nine passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the Vikings’ 23-7 win in the opener at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jefferson had only one catch for 15 yards in the Packers’ 41-17 rout on Jan. 1 at Lambeau Field. At one point in that game, Alexander taunted Jefferson by doing Jefferson’s patented “The Griddy” dance after an incompletion.

“The proof is in the pudding,” Alexander said Monday.

Barry has not yet spoken with reporters during training camp, so he has yet to address whether he’s decided to take a different approach in the secondary than he did last year, when he didn’t want to match Alexander with opponents’ top targets and didn’t take a particularly aggressive tack until Alexander, Rasul Douglas and others went to their coordinator to express their desire to take the fight to opponents more often.

“I definitely think we evolved last year into what worked for us, but the key thing is you’ve got to do that early,” Barry said in May. “It starts with me. I have to do better. In order for this group to play better, I have to do better.

“We’ve got to show up and play our best version of football, our best version of defense, and we can’t be up one week and down the next. We’ve got to find that consistency and show up every single week. The last five or six weeks of the season, we found that. We don’t have time to waste 10 weeks.”

Judging from the way Alexander and Douglas have talked thus far in camp, the mentality in the defensive backfield is to play more man coverage and be more aggressive, perhaps influenced by new defensive passing-game coordinator Greg Williams.

“I think we’re all on the same page. We had a meeting with Joe B. and we basically told him we want to be aggressive. We want to be up-close in guys’ face and we want to challenge and make throws tight. So far, that’s what he’s doing,” Douglas said.

“I think that’s what we all want to do. That’s all we want to do. We want to let our pass rush get back there and we just want to play ball.”

Added Alexander: “We’ve got experienced players now. We’re always going to fly to the ball. I think that’s what we mean by being more aggressive. We’re going to get in your face and we’re going to lock you up.

“I think that plays into our strength. I think we can play a lot of different things, but I think aggressive works for us.”

Asked if that is different than last year’s approach, Alexander smirked and shrugged. “I don’t know,” he said. “I don’t know.”

Meanwhile, the group is eagerly awaiting 2021 first-round pick Eric Stokes’ return to health. Having suffered season-ending knee and foot injuries last Nov. 6 at Detroit, Stokes started camp on the physically unable to perform list and it’s unclear whether he’ll be ready for the Sept. 10 regular-season opener against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field.

A healthy Stokes would give the Packers a top four of Alexander, Douglas, Stokes and Keisean Nixon, the first-team All-Pro kick returner who has been the slot corner with the starting defense so far in camp.

Among the reasons Barry and head coach Matt LaFleur cited for not matching Alexander up with opposing top receivers earlier last season were the communication issues such matchups can cause. Alexander pooh-poohed those Monday.

“Shoot. When I’m traveling, my mind is on my receiver. I don’t know what anybody else is doing and I really don’t care,” he said. “I know I’ve got him and that makes my job easier and that should clear it up for everybody else.”

Alexander took some responsibility for the times when the Packers cornerbacks were giving opposing receivers too much room at the line of scrimmage — “Sometimes I have a tendency to play a little farther off than normal,” he said — and he also emphasized that he and his teammates didn’t handle last year’s issues as well as they should have, either.

“I think last year, we were making a bunch of excuses for ourselves,” Alexander said. “Joe Barry can go out and call whatever call he wants to, but at the end of the day, we have to execute that call. I think we were making a lot of excuses for why we weren’t, especially early on in the year.

“At this point, we’re all good enough on defense to execute the call. I don’t think at this point, it’s about the call. It’s about how we execute it. I think that’s the biggest thing that we’ve come together as a defense on.”