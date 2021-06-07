Packers: AJ Dillon’s legs should add power to Packers’ run game TUES

“The Tennessee game, definitely I look back on as I’m preparing for this (season) as a big confidence boost,” Dillon said. “Now, going into Year 2, second year in the offense, knowing a little bit more and hopefully expanding my role, I definitely know what I can contribute and build on top of that — and have more games like that Tennessee game.”

Both Jones and running backs coach Ben Sirmans have seen Dillon show a much greater grasp of the system — “You can see he’s a lot more comfortable,” Jones said, “and I’m excited to suit up with him” — and that understanding should take Dillon even farther than his internet-famous legs will take him.

“He’s a lot more familiar with the offense, and definitely more familiar with his surroundings, both physically and mentally. And he also sees the opportunity that he has in front of him,” Sirmans said. “I think a lot of times, that’s enough to really add an extra spark to a guy and how he goes about his business. He’s really excited about the opportunity, and I think that’s the biggest thing that I see with him — that he knows that we’re going to lean on him a lot more this year than we did last year.

“It’s extremely important for him to want to feel like he’s an asset for this team. I think that’s why you see just the jump and the energy that he’s giving out there, the excitement that he has, the eagerness to get out there, play and produce.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0