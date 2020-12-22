Packers: Aiming to maximize No. 17’s productivity for THURS

The Panthers weren’t the first team to focus on stopping Adams; they just did it better than others have this year, using quarters coverage to take away some underneath routes and focusing on eliminating one of Adams’ most game-altering abilities: To go down the sideline for explosive down-the-field throws.

“They definitely were flying around, very, very urgent to make sure I wasn’t being a part of the game,” Adams explained. “They obviously had a plan, which was to come in and make sure ‘17’ was not a part of it.

“It really was just the whole pass game all together. We couldn’t get a whole lot going there. We did run the ball well early, (but) then when we needed to be able to pass, it was tough because we hadn’t really established any type of rhythm. I hadn’t been on a million routes at that point, so it was tough for me to communicate with Matt and let him know what I was seeing and what (routes) I thought would be advantageous for us.”

If focusing on limiting the productivity of one of the NFL’s best receivers seems like an obvious game plan, it is. But in the aftermath of the game, LaFleur admitted that he did not do a good job as a play-caller of moving Adams around to different locations at the snap or sending him in motion to make it harder for his assigned defender to pinpoint where he might be headed.